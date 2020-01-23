Wolcottville at a Glance
Population: 1,015, split nearly evenly between LaGrange and Noble counties
Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer
Police: Wolcottville Police Department
Town Marshal: Ryan Kauffman
Police Business Line: 854-2930
Fire: Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department
Fire Chief: Kelly Landers
Fire Business Line: 854-4545
Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital
Utilities: Water, sewer and garbage services are provided by the town; Electric: Gas: Phone: Cable TV: Internet: Mediacom
Education: Lakeland School Corporation
Parks: Taylor Park, Wolcott Park, Martin Park
Events: Ribs @ Rogers, National Day of the Cowboy
Attractions: Indian Lakes chain
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 103 Myers St.; P: 854-3151
Police: A: 103 W. Myers St.; P: 854-2930
Fire: A: 600 W. County Line Road
Post Office: A: 105 N. Main St.; Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Nearest Recycling/Compost Center: Rome City Street Department on Kerr Avenue
