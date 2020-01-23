Wolcottville at a Glance

Population: 1,015, split nearly evenly between LaGrange and Noble counties

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer

Police: Wolcottville Police Department

Town Marshal: Ryan Kauffman

Police Business Line: 854-2930

Fire: Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department

Fire Chief: Kelly Landers

Fire Business Line: 854-4545

Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Utilities: Water, sewer and garbage services are provided by the town; Electric: Gas: Phone: Cable TV: Internet: Mediacom

Education: Lakeland School Corporation

Parks: Taylor Park, Wolcott Park, Martin Park

Events: Ribs @ Rogers, National Day of the Cowboy

Attractions: Indian Lakes chain

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 103 Myers St.; P: 854-3151

Police: A: 103 W. Myers St.; P: 854-2930

Fire: A: 600 W. County Line Road

Post Office: A: 105 N. Main St.; Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Nearest Recycling/Compost Center: Rome City Street Department on Kerr Avenue

