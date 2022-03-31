April showers usually bring May flowers. But in northeast Indiana’s case, March showers continue to bring local sports postponements.
It was no different this week, with several area high schools and Trine University being forced to postpone or cancel several events due to the weather.
(Times are expected to be the same unless noted otherwise.)
Angola and DeKalb’s senior track and field meet that was scheduled to be hosted at Angola on Thursday was postponed for the second time. The meet is now scheduled for Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble’s baseball game at Bremen that was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, while Thursday’s game against Homestead was postponed to this coming Tuesday.
Churubusco’s girl’s tennis match against Blackhawk Christian originally scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. was postponed to April 16.
The Eagle’s softball game against Concordia was postponed.
Eastside’s baseball game against Antwerp (Ohio) scheduled for this past Tuesday was canceled due to Antwerp’s boy’s basketball team having recently competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinal, and their game Thursday against Woodlan has been pushed back to April 8.
The Blazers softball game Thursday against Fort Wayne North Side has been moved to April 11. Their game against Woodlan that was scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for May 4, while Tuesday’s game against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran has been moved to May 7 at 10 a.m.
Lakeland’s baseball game against Elkhart Christian and softball’s game against Wawasee that were scheduled for Monday were both postponed with no makeup dates determined yet. The softball game against Northwood scheduled for Thursday was canceled.
The Lakers girls tennis match against Fairfield that was planned for Thursday will now be played on April 22.
Lakewood Park’s baseball scrimmage Tuesday against Blackford was canceled, though the Panthers and Bruins are working towards scheduling an official game against each other later this season.
Prairie Heights’ baseball games Monday vs. Blackhawk Christian and Tuesday at Edon (Ohio) were both canceled.
The Panthers softball game at the World Baseball Academy against Bishop Dwenger was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
West Noble’s softball game at Elkhart Christian Thursday was canceled with no plans of it being made up at this time.
Westview’s baseball team had their games Monday (at Northwood), Tuesday (vs. Elkhart) and Thursday (at Jimtown) canceled, while softball’s games Monday (at Elkhart Christian) and Tuesday (vs. Goshen) were postponed with makeup dates to be determined.
The Warriors track and field meets Monday (vs. Jimtown at Northridge) and Tuesday (girls vs. Concord) were canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Trine’s men’s golf outing in the Great Lakes Invitational at The Trophy Club in Lebanon last weekend that was scheduled for one 18-hole round Sunday was cancelled after having the previous day’s round also called off.
The Thunder’s men’s and women’s tennis teams had their dual matches at Alma College initially scheduled for Tuesday postponed to Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
Trine’s men’s lacrosse team was due to face Earlham at home on Wednesday, but that match was cancelled and will not be made up.
The dual match between Trine’s women’s golf team and Hope College at Clearbrook Golf Club on Thursday was cancelled due to weather. They will host their next event, the Trine Spring Classic, tomorrow at Zollner Golf Course starting at 1 p.m.
Athletic Directors and SID’s: For any changes or updates to schedules, email Evan Weaver at eweaver@kpcmedia.com
