MIDLAND, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning Friday night and overcame a Great Lakes rally to defeat the Loons 8-7 in 10 innings at Dow Diamond.
Tirso Ornelas was placed at second base to start the 10th inning for Fort Wayne and made his way home to score what turned out to be the game-winning run. After a popout on a bunt attempt, Zack Mathis singled to left to move Ornelas 90 feet to third base. Then Ornelas scored on Ethan Skender’s sacrifice fly to center.
TinCaps reliever Austin Smith (3-3) got out of a bases loaded jam with one out unscathed to pick up the victory. Smith sandwiched a couple of walks in between a flyout to load the bases. Then Smith struck out Ryan January for the second out before inducing a flyout to left from Andy Pages to end the game.
Three Fort Wayne relievers threw two scoreless innings apiece in Sam Williams, Edwuin Bencomo and Smith.
Mathis and Skender hit back-to-back home runs with two outs to highlight Fort Wayne’s five-run first inning. Mathis hit a grand slam to right, then Skender hit a solo shot out to left.
Great Lakes scored all their runs from the second to fifth innings to take a 7-5 lead. Carson Taylor singled home Ryan Ward and scored on Brandon Lewis’ double in the bottom of the fifth to break a 5-5 tie.
The TinCaps answered in the following half inning. Reinaldo Ilarraza had a two-run single in the top of the sixth to tie the contest at 7.
Great Lakes outhit Fort Wayne 12-10.
Mathis was 3-for-4 with a walk for the TinCaps. Skender was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Skender and Grant Little also had two hits each. Little also scored two runs and walked.
Fort Wayne will end its series with the Loons today at 1:05 p.m.
