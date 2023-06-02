TODAY
PREP SOFTBALL
Warsaw Semi-State
Semifinal, Andrean vs. Delphi, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Madison-Grant, 1 p.m.
Final, 7 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Class 2A Regional, Westview vs. Bishop Luers at South Bend Clay, 11 a.m.
Class 3A Regional, East Noble vs. Heritage at South Bend Clay, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Regional, DeKalb vs. Homestead at Plymouth, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Championship
At Marshall, Texas
Elimination game, Moravian (Pa.) vs. Trine, 2:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
IHSAA State Finals, Indiana University, 3 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb’s Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick in LaPorte Doubles Regional final, 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.