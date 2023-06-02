TODAY

PREP SOFTBALL

Warsaw Semi-State

Semifinal, Andrean vs. Delphi, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Madison-Grant, 1 p.m.

Final, 7 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Class 2A Regional, Westview vs. Bishop Luers at South Bend Clay, 11 a.m.

Class 3A Regional, East Noble vs. Heritage at South Bend Clay, 3 p.m.

Class 4A Regional, DeKalb vs. Homestead at Plymouth, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Championship

At Marshall, Texas

Elimination game, Moravian (Pa.) vs. Trine, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

IHSAA State Finals, Indiana University, 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

DeKalb’s Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick in LaPorte Doubles Regional final, 3 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.

