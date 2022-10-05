BUTLER — Focus and execution.
After dropping the first set to host Eastside Tuesday, the Lakewood Park Panthers fought back to grab the second on the way to a 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-12 win over the Blazers.
Junior Ellie Golm led three Panthers in double figures with 23 kills, mostly from the left side. Classmates Grace Kamleiter and Ava Black finished with 13 and 10 kills, respectively.
“For me, I knew we were just better,” Lakewood Park coach Savannah Dize said afterwards. “We had put in the work.
“We’ve had a lot of different changes these past three weeks of trying to get the right lineup, and the right people in at the right time,” she said.
“I think we’ve finally figured it out these last two weeks, and to watch them just come back in that second set and battle and play like I know we can play was so encouraging.
“When you get to the fourth set, this was how for sure know we can play,” Dize said. “It just comes down to focus. After that first set, our girls really focused.”
The Blazers had a 17-13 lead in the first set when the Panthers failed to return a serve by Joanie Kimpel, but the set was tied several times after that, the last coming at 23-all.
An Eleanor Neumann kill put Eastside up for good at 24-23, and a let serve by Kimpel that fell into the Panthers’ court ended the game.
The second set followed a similar pattern, with neither team establishing control. An ace by Lakewood Park sophomore Jeraka Banks gave her team a 21-19 lead, but a Haley Wies kill enabled Eastside to tie it at 24.
The Blazers took the lead when the Panthers couldn’t return a Neumann serve, but Golm put her team on top with a kill. When Eastside was unable to return an ensuing serve, the match was even at a set apiece.
Lakewood Park grabbed another tough set, 25-20, and then dominated the fourth, with leads reaching 6-0, 8-2, 11-3 and 14-6. Senior Lauren Korte served three aces in the first four points while Golm, Black and Kamleiter had kills and Banks added a block.
Banks finished with four blocks and senior Kaylee Rowlader added three. Korte finished the night with six aces, 13 digs and 48 assists.
Wies led Eastside with 11 kills. Neumann had seven and junior Aly Baker added six.
Senior Allison Hoffelder had 29 assists, three aces and three blocks. Wies and Kailyn Ballentine served two aces each.
Jasmine Dircksen had seven digs while Ballentine and Neumann had six each.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Lakewood Park closes out regular season play at Lakeland. Eastside hosts Fremont before the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Saturday.
