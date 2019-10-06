25 years ago
• The official opening of Captain D’s restaurant in Fairview Shopping Center in Kendallville was marked by cutting the ceremonial ribbon. On hand for the event were Dr. Shannon Arnett, Kendallville Chamber of Commerce president; Ron Vaughn, J.O. Mory; Rainelle Silver, Days Inn; Nabi Faghihi, Captain D’s manager; Kendallville Mayor Jeff Smith; Barb Mullholland Kendallville Chamber of Commerce executive director; Dr. Rodger Smith, East Noble School Corp. superintendent; and Rich Anderson, East Noble High School principal.
