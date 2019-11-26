Athlete Points scored Years active
1. Alison Edgar 1,518 1991-92 to 1994-95
2. Lisa Johnson 1,384 1975-76 to 1978-79
3. Lindsey Beard 1,183 2014-15 to 2017-18
4. Lindsay Mitchener 1,162 1994-95 to 1997-98
5. Megan Strock 1,107 2007-08 to 2010-11
6. Kelly Miller 1,098 1990-91 to 1993-94
7. Kassy Miller 1,007 1995-96 to 1998-98
8. Amy Freidenberger 975 1998-99 to 2001-02
9. Amy Hampel 961 1975-76 to 1978-79
10. Jody Lepper 812 1980-81 to 1983-84
11. Taylor Graber 710 2008-09 to 2011-12
12. Maddy Minehart 652 2012-13 to 2014-15
13. Amanda Jagoda 617 2005-06 to 2007-08
14. Maddisyn Heffley 587 2014-15 to 2017-18
15. Hannah Yoder 571 2013-14 to 2016-17
16. Sunda Obendorf 558 1975-76 to 1978-79
17. Laurie Culler 532 1977-78 to 1980-81
18. Emma Moughler 521 2013-14 to 2016-17
19. Ashley Everhart;520;2002-03 to 2005-06
20. Nici Steury;509;1992-93 to 1995-96
