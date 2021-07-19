CHURUBUSCO — A service dog can make a huge difference in the life of someone in need.
Take a local man who many are calling, “Veteran Josh.” Josh served in the U.S. Army, experiencing two tours to Iraq from 2007 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018.
“During those tours, he was involved in fire fights and helped recover wounded veterans who had been injured during IED attacks to convoys,” noted a recent press release.
After being honorably discharged, Josh returned home with some physical troubles, but was also experiencing anxiety and depression with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
A service dog for Josh can make a big difference, and recently Josh found his partner in service dog Dale. Dale is a black Labrador Retriever and is provided thanks to local non-profit, Our Turn To Serve.
“(They) help veterans with service related disabilities by providing them with trained service dogs,” read the release. “These dogs can be trained to sense when a veteran is experiencing signs of PTSD and give a signal to the veteran that helps ground them. They will also wake veterans when they are having night tremors and can also turn on lights when symptoms are occurring at night.”
The veterans who benefit from this program don’t have to pay for their service animal and training, but the cost for this service for Our Turn to Serve is $10,000 per dog. Money is donated thanks to donations from those in the community.
Joining in supporting this effort for Veteran Josh is American Legion Post 157 in Churubusco who are reaching out to the community to be part of this program for one of their own in the community.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 24.
Family friendly activities will start at 12 p.m. and include a Veterans Bike Show. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, pull-tabs, corn-hole, face painting and more. A touch-a-truck event will run from noon until 4 p.m.
After 5 p.m. activities pick up for the 18-years and older crowd. Dinner will be provided with Polski BBQ, the silent auction will conclude at 6:45 p.m., there will be a beer garden, an Honor Guard presentation and more.
The marquee event for the evening will be the “Pin-Ups on Tour” show, which will start at 7 p.m. and take place at the Legion, 115 S. Main St. in Churubusco.
The Pin-Ups Tour is inspired by the Hollywood Canteen entertainment service provided to veterans during the 1940s. The show includes dancing, comedy, lounge singers and more. Learn more about the show by visiting www.pinupsontour.com. Tickets are free for veterans and are available at the American Legion and VFW Post 3846 in Churubusco.
Proceeds from this event, as well as a fish and tenderloin fry benefit that took place on April 16, will go towards Dale and Veteran Josh who have already started their training together.
“Properly trained service dogs have been shown to improve the quality of life for veterans suffering from PTSD and can assist in dealing with issues of social anxiety and depression,” read the release. “Dale is Josh’s ‘battle buddy’ and always has his ‘six’.”
