College Basketball Christlieb makes HCAC All-Tournament team
CARMEL — Manchester University freshman forward Brandon Christlieb, a 2020 graduate of Prairie Heights High School, was named to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Tournament team on Wednesday night.
Christlieb had 18 points in each Spartan HCAC Tournament game, a 64-63 first-round home win over Anderson on March 3 and a 78-73 home semifinal loss to Franklin on Sunday. He also had a total of nine rebounds in the two games.
Christlieb started in all 14 games for the 4-10 Spartans and was third on the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game. He shot 40% from three-point range (29-73) and made 90% of his free throws (26-29).
Christlieb shot 41% from the field overall (58-142). He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Prep Track & Field
2 EN meets moved back
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble has pushed back a couple of dual meets.
The Knights will host Wawasee a week later than originally scheduled to March 23, starting at 5:30 p.m.
EN will travel to Angola on April 8.
