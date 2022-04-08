One elected official in Steuben County, who is on the ballot this year, privately told one of our reporters that if the county’s judicial center project cost estimate came in at $35 million, just bite the bullet and get the thing done, but do it right.
Well, that cost estimate is a bit off the mark. The Steuben County judicial center’s initial cost estimate came in at $27.8 million at a recent meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
True to their frugal nature, some elected officials immediately gasped and asked that the designers of the center, RQAW Architecture, Fishers, start scaling back the project. (It should be noted here that the estimate came from a design that was put together based on needs relayed to RQAW by the stakeholders in the project and after numerous illustrations were presented so choices could be — and were — made by the commissioners.)
The designers have since gone back and whittled away at a variety of items in order to bring the cost down to about $25 million to $26 million based on estimates presented on April 4.
The direction from the most recent meeting of the commissioners has been cut more, cut more!
That’s all well and good. After all, the commissioners and even more so the Steuben County Council are charged with being stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars.
Based on a scenario of a $30 million project, Peters Municipal Consultants, a company the county has used as a consultant nearly 20 years that is considered one of the best in the state, estimated the cost of the lease-bond to be $39 a year for the property owner who owned the median-priced home, which is valued at $148,800.
Some have dismissed this as fake news because, after all, that seems to be a convenient mantra for those who don’t understand certain things or just don’t want to believe them. But to explain, as we have to many who don’t apparently understand the concept “median,” half of the properties in Steuben County are less than that $148,800 sum and the other half are greater. So, those whose homes or businesses are less than $148,800 are going to pay less and the other half are going to pay more.
The reasons for how we are at the place we are today are many. Nonetheless, we are now in the year 2022, still working on a project first brought to the table at least 10 years ago.
There have been many studies, many designs, many proposals. The goal, of course, is to build a judicial center that not only puts everyone in the justice system under one roof, but it meets the more pressing needs of Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, improves safety and creates more space than that afforded by the beautiful but outdated Steuben County Courthouse, which was completed in 1868 at a time when there wasn’t indoor plumbing or electricity.
In the years of talking about the project, the public forums and public meetings, the county, as they like to say, kept kicking the can down the road. The current Board of Commissioners caught up with the can and has finally come to the place where the project seems to be a go.
During the many years when nothing was done, however, we have seen prices skyrocket, particularly in the last year. Dave Jankowski, of building management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, presented a bleak picture when it came to construction costs in February. Inflation in the building industry has been rampant and doesn’t appear to be easing anytime soon.
Bottom line, Steuben County has before it a very workable plan. The frills are few and if certain individuals have their way, the building will get stripped down to next to nothing before it’s over. The longer this is delayed, that tin can keeps getting more costly.
If nothing else, this Steuben County experience should provide an example to other governmental entities in northeast Indiana that the more you wait, the more it costs. Two-dollar, 8-foot studs are a thing of the past.
This $28 million project, three or four years ago, had a $12 million cap placed by the County Council, and there were initial estimates in the $10 million range not that long ago.
If you have a public project that you have put off for years and years and years and wonder why it costs so much when you finally decide to do it, look in the mirror.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
