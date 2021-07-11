CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Ceret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
European PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., FS1, 8 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London, ESPN, 9 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.; FS1, 4 p.m.
RUGBY
MLR: New England at Toronto, CBSSN, noon
MLR: New Orleans at Seattle, FS2, 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Kansas City at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 12:50 p.m.
NY Yankees at Houston, TBS, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, Fox Sports 92.7 and 99.7 FM and 1230 AM, 1:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WLW-AM 700, 2 p.m.
All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver, MLBN, 3 p.m.
MLB Draft: Day 1, ESPN, MLBN, 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y., CBS, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS1, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., FS1, 6:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan., FS1, 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Dallas, ABC, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
NBA FINALS
Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3, ABC, 8 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast, FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Monday)
