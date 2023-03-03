HUNTERTOWN — The biggest Bruin began to assert himself and the rest of the Northrop team followed.
Six-foot-6 senior Dalman Alexander scored Northrop’s first four baskets of the second half, and later blocked shots on three consecutive possessions as he helped rally the Bruins to a 59-53 win over East Noble in the semifinals of the Class 4A sectional at Carroll Friday night.
Alexander led the Bruins (5-18) with 15 points. Donlaray Reese added 10 and Jayden Schmenk nine. Nathan Bowker scored a game-high 16 for the Knights (4-20) and freshman Mason Treesh put in 11.
East Noble shrugged off an early 7-0 deficit and had the lead at 16-13 by the end of the first quarter. The Knights held the Bruins without a basket for a four-minute span and seemed in good shape as a Bowker three helped them to a five-point lead in the final minute of the half.
Keone Bates twice penetrated for baskets in the final half-minute before the break, however, and East Noble took a slim 26-25 edge to the dressing room.
Along with Alexander’s assault in the third quarter, Schmenk and Bates made successive steals that led to points and Ahmad Salam and Dallas Lawrence scored on putbacks as Northrop pushed its lead to 44-34 late in the third.
East Noble battled back, slicing the lead to five twice, the second time at 55-50 on an Owen VanGessel basket with 35 seconds to go. The Knights got to within 57-53 on Owen Ritchie’s third three-pointer of the game with 11 seconds left.
The Bruins were shaky at the foul line, missing two front ends, but were steadied by Reese, who sank four straight in the final 29 seconds and went 6-for-6 in the final stanza.
