Prep Gymnastics Hornets 2nd in invitational
INDIANAPOLIS — Angola was second to Bloomington North in the Franklin Central Invitational Saturday, 106.75-106.2.
Hornet Ashtyn Evans recovered from COVID-19 and won the uneven bars title with 9.55. She was second all-around to Martinsville’s Gabby Grubb, 36.6-36.45.
Evans tied for third on the balance beam (9.2) and the vault (9). She also tied for ninth in the floor exercise with 8.7.
“We’re still trying to work Ashtyn’s lung capacity back,” Angola coach and Ashtyn’s mother Misti Evans said.
Misti Evans rejoined the team for Saturday’s meet after having COVID-19 being away for a few days.
“It was a long hard week for girls with three meets. Plus we have had some illness,” Coach Evans said.
Savannah Bailey was out of all three meets for the Hornets this week due to contact tracing.
Hornet freshman Alayna Shamp was fourth all-around with 35.95. She was third on the floor (9.15), tied for third on the beam (9.2), fourth on the vault (8.8), and fifth on the bars (8.8).
Angola’s Summer Allen was seventh all-around with 33.05. She was ninth on the bars (8.2), tied for 11th on vault (8.4), 13th on beam (8) and 14th on the floor (8.45).
Indianapolis Roncalli was third with 102.5, and Martinsville was fourth with 98.95.
Prep Girls Basketball Schedule changes announced at Fremont, Angola
Fremont will only play a varsity game against Canterbury on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. Fremont athletic director Roger Probst said the Cavaliers will not have enough girls to play a junior varsity game.
Angola’s home games with New Haven scheduled for Jan. 24 were canceled and will not be made up.
Prep Swimming EN-Goshen meet canceled
KENDALLVILLE — Tuesday’s swim meet between East Noble and Goshen has been canceled. The meet will not be made up.
College Basketball Trine women dominate Belles
SOUTH BEND — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary’s 85-36 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon.
Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Kayla Wildman with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Sidney Wagner, Sam Underhill and Kelsy Taylor had 12 points apiece for Trine (12-2, 5-1 MIAA). Underhill also grabbed five rebounds. Tara Bieniewicz added 11 points and three assists.
Jasmyne Townsend had six points for the Belles (3-12, 2-4).
Thunder men best Hornets
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s basketball team beat Kalamazoo 60-45 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon at the MTI Center.
Bryce Williams had six three-pointers in his 20 points for the Thunder (10-5, 3-1 MIAA). He also had five rebounds and three steals.
Nick Bowman had 15 points and six rebounds for Trine and Brent Cox added 10 points.
The Thunder held the Hornets to 33% from the floor (16-48). Lukas Broadsword had 11 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot for Kalamazoo (4-11, 1-3).
College Hockey Trine men fall in overtime
MILWAUKEE — Trine’s men’s hockey team lost to Milwaukee School of Engineering 4-3 in overtime Saturday evening in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association action.
Kyle Herbster scored with 55 seconds left in overtime to win it for the Raiders (5-8-2, 3-5-1 NCHA).
Brendan Prappas, Brandon Krumpschmid and Bobby Price scored for the Thunder (14-5, 8-4). Brad Jenion, Drew Welsch and Garrett Hallford had an assist apiece. Shane Brancato made 33 saves in goal.
