Ruff selected as new Steuben surveyor
ANGOLA — Mike Ruff, a veteran land surveyor with wide experience and a strong knowledge of Steuben County’s 100-plus lakes, was chosen as the new Steuben County surveyor by a Republican Party caucus Thursday night. Ruff was sworn in to office Friday morning by Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan. Ruff was selected on the first vote of a four-man contest by Republican precinct committee leaders to fill the vacancy created by the sudden Sept. 29 death of long-time Surveyor Larry Gilbert. “It’s big shoes to fill, but I will do my best,” Ruff said, adding that he anticipates seeking reelection in two years when the office is on the ballot in 2022. The other candidates were Jason Armey, Daniel Oberst and Jim Slabaugh.
Kendallville woman jailed twice in a week
ALBION — A Kendallville woman accused of battering a pair of strangers — including a child under the age of 8 — in a 96-hour period was ordered held on $30,000 bond Wednesday by Noble Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch. Tiffany R. Miller, 37, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, was arrested Tuesday by Kendallville police after she allegedly hit a man in the head with a hammer at the Bixler Lake Campground in Kendallville. She was booked in the Noble County Jail on the Level 6 felony battery charge. Miller had posted $2,500 bond Saturday night after being arrested by Kendallville police for allegedly wrapping a cell phone cord around a child’s neck and tightening it Friday. During Wednesday’s court proceedings, Miller asked to be released from jail on her own recognizance. “I’m not violent,” Miller told Kirsch via video from the Noble County Jail. “I’m not a violent person.”
Auburn planners OK new downtown complex
AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission Tuesday approved plans for a new three-story office building in downtown Auburn. David Hefty, on behalf of 3:16 Real Estate, had submitted a development plan for a building to house office and retail tenants at 200 E. 7th St. on the northeast corner of the courthouse square. Credent Wealth Management, currently located at 112 E. 7th St., has outgrown its space and will be the anchor tenant for the new 30,000 square-foot building, the plan commission heard. Hefty is the chief executive officer and co-founder of the investment company. Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development, said the project will include four contiguous parcels where the existing structures will be demolished. 3:16 Real Estate recently purchased a vacant lot at 208 E. 7th St. from DeKalb County government that will occupy about one-third of the new building’s footprint. The building also will be sited on spaces currently occupied by Edward D. Jones investment office and a former barber shop; an insurance office; and a private residence.
Trine gets approval for more student housing
ANGOLA — A new 28,000-square-foot student apartment building will give Trine University housing for 100 or so more students, with the hope of being open for the fall 2021 semester. The development plan for the building was approved Monday by the Angola Plan Commission for the project that will be located on the north side of Thunder Drive, north of the MTI Center on campus. “Despite the pandemic, we saw record enrollment again this fall,” said Gretchen Miller, chief of staff and vice president of administration at Trine University. To start the school year, the university had to house students at the Wingate by Wyndham hotel because there wasn’t enough housing available on campus for everyone.
Hamilton schools go virtual before break
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools is moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantines, Superintendent Anthony Cassel said in a text message to parents Monday night. Following this week, Hamilton Schools will be on fall break from Oct. 19-23. A second-grade student tested positive for COVID-19, the school was notified Monday night. The student was last in school on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Cassel said. This is in addition to another incident that has led to quarantines. “We also currently have multiple students and several teachers on quarantine because of contact with an individual outside of the school day that was not in our control,” Cassel said.
LaGrange REMC hopes to build fiber network
LAGRANGE —A LaGrange County REMC proposal that asked the county for $5 million of its Major Moves Funds to help the local utility bring high-speed fiber optic Internet to rural LaGrange County moved one step closer to reality Tuesday. The county’s Major Moves committee voted 4-0 to send the proposal forward to a November joint session of council and the commissioners with a positive recommendation. That group of ten must approve the proposal by a supermajority to be approved. Mark Leu, CEO of LaGrange County REMC, unveiled his company’s plan to spend $20 million in the next couple of years to build a new high-speed fiber optic network to serve the Internet needs of homes, farms, and businesses in rural LaGrange County. He called the lack of viable rural Internet services one of the biggest economic obstacles facing LaGrange County. Leu said the company needs the grant to make the project economically viable. The money will be part of a total $20 million investment needed to build the new fiber network. The project, according to a 2018 Purdue University study, will generate nearly $100 million in economic benefits for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.