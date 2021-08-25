Lyle E. Staffen, age 89, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Prairie Ronde Township, Michigan, to Clive and Mildred (Barber) Staffen.
Lyle served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He enjoyed playing golf, and also softball in his younger days. He was very outgoing and never knew a stranger.
Lyle was a member of East Springfield United Methodist Church, LaGrange, Indiana.
He married Sharon Meister on Nov. 20, 1993, in Bremen, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Staffen, of Angola, Indiana; two children, Deborah Ruple, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Robert (Elain) Staffen, of Three Rivers, Michigan; six grandchildren; sisters, Norma Berry, Linda Kauffman, Wendy Sutton and Leona Fuller; and a brother, Leroy Reed.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Staffen; and two brothers, Richard Staffen and Kenneth Staffen.
There will be a memorial service held at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to East Springfield United Methodist Church, LaGrange, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
