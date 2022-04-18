The snow that fell in the area for much of Monday and became rain Monday evening forced many local high school and Trine University sporting events to be called off on Monday.
At Trine, the softball team’s home doubleheader with Kalamazoo was moved to today at 3 p.m. The Thunder’s home twin bill with Ohio Northern scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was postponed.
The final two rounds of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s NCAA Automatic Qualifier men’s golf tournament were pushed back a day. The second round will be played today and the third and final round will be played on Wednesday. Both rounds will be played at Stonewater Country Club in Caledonia, Michigan.
Several high school makeups were announced.
On Wednesday, Fremont will play Westview in varsity softball, Fremont’s girls tennis team will travel to West Noble, the Eagle boys golf team will play Northridge at Meadow Valley, and Lakeland will host Westview in a girls tennis dual.
In varsity baseball, Central Noble will play at Canterbury on April 28 and Fremont will make up its game with Bethany Christian on May 2.
Prairie Heights will host Angola in a girls tennis dual on May 4.
Two prep track and field meets scheduled for today have been postponed. Fremont and Hamilton will travel to Churubusco on Thursday. No makeup date has been announced for Prairie Heights’ home meet with Fairfield.
