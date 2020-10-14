LAOTTO — Jennifer Lutter, co-owner of Country Heritage Winery & Vineyard, said the business is the perfect combination of things she loves — agriculture and growing products, working with people, and continuing to learn about her industry.
Lutter was named an Influential Woman in the Indiana hospitality and tourism by KPC Media Group. The winery and vineyard is now the third largest in Indiana.
Jennifer Thrush Lutter grew up on her family’s farm in DeKalb County, a few miles away from where the winery now stands. She was a 10-year 4-H member and soaked up a solid background in running a family farm from her parents.
A family farm is all hands on deck to get the work done. She operated tractors and machinery to plant and harvest crops alongside her family members.
“I love the outdoors. Fall is my favorite time of the year,” she said.
Lutter graduated from Garrett High School and went into banking right after high school. She has been married to Jeremy Lutter for 23 years and they adopted a son, Brian, in 2001. Lutter left banking to be a stay-at-home mom, so the couple considered how to replace her banking income. They bought Blueberry Acres in 2001.
Lutter managed the blueberry farm and continued to help with the family’s farming operations. She also took on bookkeeping for all the farm operations.
“My tractor had a buddy seat,” she said. “Brian was always strapped in and riding along.”
Ironically, Jennifer and Jeremy initially wanted to start a farmers market for locally grown produce. The blueberry farm was a step in that direction, but a need for bees to pollinate the blueberries introduced the couple to the winemaking industry in California.
“We needed bees for the blueberries,” Jennifer said. “We shipped the bees to California for the winter for their survival in better weather. Then we sold berries to the wineries.”
Jeremy visited some wineries when he went to California to care for the bees. The couple began several years of research into growing grapes, making wine, and the industry itself.
The Lutters added a second building for the farmers market and began adding produce, gourmet popcorn and deli meats and cheeses. Now however, the couple have closed the market to focus on the growth of the winery, which has expanded several times. The market building is available for event rentals.
The vineyard has planted 72 acres of grapes with plans to plant more. Lutter still finds time to run machinery when she takes a break from doing the winery’s accounting.
“I just have a love of seeing things growing,” Lutter said.
The pandemic has created challenges for the wine industry just as for other industries, Lutter said. “The hardest part of the industry is to understand the regulations,” she said.
Lutter sits on two industry boards, The Indiana Winery & Vineyard Association and the Indiana Wine & Grape Council. Both organizations work with lobbyists on regulation issues for the industry.
The perception of the wine industry in Indiana is changing.
“The industry is coming to Indiana from the West,” Lutter said. “We now have 21-year-olds coming to the winery when they turn 21. Young people are appreciating the wine and want to learn more about it.”
Lutter said she didn’t drink wine before the winery was established.
“I love to learn,” she said. “I learned so much about wine from others in the industry. I didn’t drink wine until I started researching it. I learned it through the process.”
Along with planting and growing more grapes, Lutter said the couple have other goals for the winery — more food options, producing more quality wines and providing excellent customer services.
And like the rows of grapes in the fields, the winery and vineyard will continue to grow.
