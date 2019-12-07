LAGRANGE — Garrett went 5-0 and Eastside went 4-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals Saturday at Lakeland High School.
The big result is that the Blazers defeated perennial area power Prairie Heights 49-24. That ended the Panthers’ NECC dual match winning streak at 71.
Prairie Heights last lost an NECC dual match during the 2012-13 season before being beaten Saturday.
Eastside also defeated Lakeland (59-21), Westview (54-18) and Central Noble (54-21).
Briar Munsey, Tanner Wicker, Lane Burns, Kris Patrick, Treyven McKinley and Keegan Miller all went 4-0 on the day for the Blazers.
The Railroaders defeated West Noble (69-9), Lakeland (62-12), Fairfield (75-4), Westview (78-6) and Fremont (56-18)
Hayden Brady, Colton Weimer, Chandler Shearer, Kolin Cope, Tyler Walden and Clayton Fielden all won all five of their matches Saturday for Garrett. Fielden won his 100th high school wrestling match among his five wins.
The Panthers went 4-1 on the day, defeating Fairfield (66-14), West Noble (51-24), Churubusco (48-33) and Westview (75-6). Heights is 6-3 overall, 6-1 in the NECC.
West Noble, Fremont and Angola were 3-2 in the event.
The Chargers had wins over Lakeland (37-30), Fremont (47-30) and the Hornets (44-30).
Eagles Isaac Hawkins and RJ Dilbone both went 5-0 Saturday to improve to 10-0 on this young season.
For the Hornets, Jett Boots, Gage Spreuer and Brandon Villafuerte both had 5-0 days.
