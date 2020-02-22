College Hockey Trine women win big in finale
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s hockey team came up with the program’s biggest victory in its young history, defeating Finlandia 9-1 on Saturday.
Emily Moore and Brandi Wilson each scored a pair of goals in the win, while Sierra Westner, Eryn Isaacson, Kailey Cameron, Theresa DiMaggio and Makenna Thompson each added one. Wilson and Isaacson each led the Thunder with three assists.
Trine jumped ahead early with two first-period goals, and tallied five more in the second to pull away.
In net senior Molly Scarborough finished off her Trine career with the 32-save victory.
The Thunder finish the season 9-10-4 overall and 5-9-2 in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association play.
College Volleyball Thunder men fall at home
ANGOLA — The Trine men’s volleyball team dropped a home contest Saturday, falling victim to Mt. St. Joseph, 3-1, at Hershey Hall.
Parker Beale led Trine with 12 kills in the 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25 loss. Kyle Dixon Chris Dargan and Dominic Saenz each added 10 kills while Hunter Monday tallied 43 assists.
Trine fell to 3-10 overall with the loss.
College Lacrosse Thunder stay unbeaten with road win
CHICAGO — The Trine men’s lacrosse team moved to 2-0 this season with a 16-8 win against Concordia Chicago Saturday.
The Thunder outscored Concordia 9-4 over the first two quarters before a 6-0 third-quarter surge that saw Trine leave no doubt about the outcome.
Cabe Maskevich, Jared Schepp, Matt Zanichelli and Noah Markus combined for 12 goals in the win, netting three each.
In goal, Anthony Marasco tallied nine saves for the Thunder.
