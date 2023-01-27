Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Katy L. Coney, 41, of the 700 block of Bailey Court, arrested on East Harcourt Road at Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Elias P. Gutierrez, 22, of the 300 block of Old U.S. 27, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Natalie N. Hemminger, 39, of the 900 block of White Street, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 41, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on a charge of felony domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction.
• Jose G. Teratol, 27, of the 400 block of Michael Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
