90 years ago
• J.E. Hovarter, local Majestic radio dealer, at 111 N. Main St., after deciding to handle nothing but Majestic radios for his trade in Kendallville, ordered what is possibly the largest single shipment of radios to be received in this city. Saturday afternoon, Mr. Hovarter plans to celebrate the arrival of the carload shipment of Majestics with a big parade, to be held in the business district at 2:30 o’clock. The high school band will lead the parade and Mr. Hovarter states there will be floats and fun for everyone. The event to be held Saturday is the first of its kind ever planned in this city and is expected to attract a large crowd.￼
(0) comments
