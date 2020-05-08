Colombia City man graduates from South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas — Robert Sheets of Columbia City graduated with an AS in Agricultural Communication from South Plains College.
Sheets was among more than 1,300 students who are being recognized remotely for their academic achievement and resilience in a changing world.
SPC has created a commencement webpage to celebrate this year’s graduating class: www.southplainscollege.edu/graduation2020.php.
South Plains College is a comprehensive, two-year community college that serves the greater South Plains area of Texas with innovative educational programs that span the arts and sciences, technical education, continuing education and workforce development.
Serving a 13-county area that comprises the southern portion of the Texas High Plains, the college’s main campus is located in Levelland. SPC also offers educational programs at two locations in Lubbock — the SPC Lubbock Center and the SPC Reese Center — as well as an extension center in Plainview.
LaGrange woman graduates from
Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Olivia Troyer of LaGrange graduated from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing during the 124th annual commencement held May 2.
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking.
For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.