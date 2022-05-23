Prep Baseball Cougars lose at South Side
FORT WAYNE — The Central Noble Cougars dropped their final game of the regular season 5-4 at Fort Wayne South Side (7-14 overall) on Monday.
The Cougars threw a new pitcher each inning in an effort to prepare for sectionals. Will Hoover hit his eighth home run of the season and Jaxon Copas added a two-RBI double.
Central Noble (9-13) enters sectional play Wednesday when they play LaVille at 7:30 p.m. at Westview.
In other area action, Churubusco defeated Lakewood Park 9-3 on the road.
Fremont drops season finale
WOODBURN — In their final game of the regular season Monday, the Eagles lost a close 2-1 game at Woodlan.
Fremont’s (20-8) lone run came in the top of the sixth when Gabel Pentecost hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Corbin Beeman to tie the game.
The Warriors (12-13) answered in the bottom half of the inning Jacob Snyder singled to left field to score Noah Beghtel in what was the game-winner.
Fremont begins sectional play at 5:30 p.m. when they host Blackhawk Christian.
Railroaders lose in 11 innings
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett put up a fight in its final regular season game of the year to co-Northern Lakes Conference champions Northridge (19-8 overall), but came up short 3-2 in 11 innings on Monday.
Luke Holcomb (2-for-5) led the Railroaders at the plate, while Elijah Johnson and Aiden Orth scored the two runs for them, scoring on hits by Jacob Molargik (1-for-5) and Trey Richards (1-for-4).
Garrett concludes the regular season at 16-6 and begins sectional play at Angola on Saturday against Bishop Dwenger or New Haven at 11 a.m.
Hornets end with win at PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Angola ended its season off on a high note on Monday, defeating Prairie Heights on the road 12-4.
Zak Hill (2-for-4, 1 run) drove in four runs, while winning pitcher Micah Steury (3-for-4, 2 runs) had seven strikeouts for the Hornets.
Hunter Allen (3-for-3) led the Panthers offensively with two runs and an RBI.
Angola ends its regular season with a record of 9-15 and begins sectionals at home Thursday against Leo, starting at 7 p.m. Prairie Heights (10-14) starts their sectional at Westview on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., as they will play Fairfield.
