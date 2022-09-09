CHURUBUSCO — A short-handed Fremont squad rallied in the third set Thursday night but was unable to avoid the sweep as Churubusco took the Northeast Corner Conference matchup 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.
Churubusco got out to good-sized leads in each of the three sets, but Fremont put together its best volleyball of the night in the final set, even getting out to an 11-8 lead early.
Churubusco battled back to tie it, but Fremont was able to scratch back out to a 16-13 lead before Busco took control of the set to pull away and seal the win.
With the win, Churubusco improved to 4-0 in the NECC (4-8 overall). Fremont dropped to 3-2 in the NECC (4-8 overall).
Fremont coach Sarah Kirkingburg said her team is battling some injuries at the moment and had to pull a player up from the junior varsity to help out in the varsity match.
“Our girls battled, though,” Kirkingburg said.
Churubusco coach Mel Bloom liked how her team came out in the first two sets.
“Our energy dropped off a bit in the third set,” Bloom said.
Ella Boersema led Churubusco with 15 kills.
Claire Foulk had five kills to pace Fremont. Paige Baker added four kills. Libero Andrea Barry and Addy Parr each had seven digs.
Churubusco was a 2-1 winner in the JV match.
Fremont hosts a tournament on Saturday that includes Canterbury, Edon (Ohio) and Garrett. Churubusco is at the Bethany Christian Invitational today.
