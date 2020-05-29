For farmers, there’s a yin and yang relationship regarding sunny weather and rain, an interconnected, complementary need for each weather element in order to achieve an overall good.
The sun is doing its part for many farmers in the United States, particularly in the Midwest, but it had better step aside at some point soon. A window of mostly dry weather over the Midwest this weekend into early next week will favor planting efforts, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. But it’s almost time for Mesoscale Convective Complexes to make their annual appearance.
An Mesoscale Convective Complex is a large area of thunderstorms that typically bring 1-3 inches of rain. Overall, MCCs will provide roughly 50-60% of the summer rainfall for the Midwest.
“If you don’t get those, then you usually start to run rainfall deficits,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel. “You will see them on the satellite imagery, just huge blowups that cover states.
“We should be starting to see MCCs by now, and there really haven’t been any,” Samuhel said. “It’s not a problem now, things are fine, but if it were to continue another week or two longer into June and not start to rain, then people are going to get antsy.”
This week’s U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Progress report shows the weather so far has been beneficial, particularly for corn. A total of 88% of corn has already been planted in the 18 key U.S. corn-growing states.
That’s higher than last year’s terrible 55% at this time, as well as the five-year average of 82%. Pennsylvania and North Dakota are the only states noticeably lagging behind their five-year averages; Pennsylvania is at 47% compared to a five-year average of 65%, while North Dakota is at 545 compared to 79%.
Soybean planting in the 18 key soybean-growing states is also above the five-year average nationally – 65% planted compared to an average of 55%, according to the USDA data. Only 26% of soybeans were planted at this time last year.
The states farthest ahead of soybean planting this year compared to their five-year average are Nebraska (89% compared to 62%), Iowa (92% vs. 64%) and Wisconsin (79% vs. 50%). North Dakota, with 29% planted compared to a five-year average of 60%, is the only state significantly below its five-year average.
