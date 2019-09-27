FORT WAYNE — According to Sports Business Journal, Fort Wayne sits at No. 6 on its list of top markets for minor-league sports. With teams like TinCaps baseball, Komets hockey and Mad Ants basketball, the city has maintained a spot in the list’s top 10 for several years.
This year, Fort Wayne sits behind the likes of Grand Rapids, Greenville, Charleston, Toledo and Des Moines. The annual list criteria includes tenure, attendance and economy.
“We appreciate the work Sports Business Journal puts into this ranking of minor league markets,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter, said. “Another top 10 finish for the Fort is truly a testament to the amazing fans in this market. We’re proud to work alongside the Komets and Mad Ants in serving our community.”
Fort Wayne’s profile in the world of athletics is growing past its minor-league baseball offerings.
Just recently, it was announced that the city has established the Fort Wayne Football Club, a competitive men’s outdoor soccer club that will compete in the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League starting in May 2020.
Adding to the excitement, Khorporate Holdings, Inc., a local corporation that handles the operations of multiple businesses in the area, has agreed to be a sponsor partner for Fort Wayne FC.
“We are focused on not only providing the highest level of soccer, but also managing the business strategically,” Dr. Erik Magner, president of Fort Wayne FC, said in a statement.“We are happy to have the support of business-minded partners like Khorporate Holdings.”
Family-owned and operated Vorderman Volkswagen, 5811 Cross Creek Blvd., Fort Wayne, was to announce its sponsorship of the club Sept. 25.
Earlier, it was announced that Valbruna Stainless, Inc., a producer of stainless, nickel and specialty long products, was also signing on as a sponsor. Founded in 1925, Valbruna is a privately owned company with about 2,500 employees and three production facilities in Vicenza and Bolzano, Italy, and Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.