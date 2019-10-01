Volleyball
Hornets clinch tie for NECC season title
CHURUBUSCO — Angola clinched a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title with a sweep of Churubusco Tuesday. The scores were 25-7, 25-11, 25-14.
The Hornets are 19-2, 9-0 NECC. They return to action on Saturday at Bellmont against the host Squaws and Mount Vernon (Fortville).
Angola won the junior varsity match on Tuesday 25-11, 25-20.
Boys Soccer Hornets lose at Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Angola 4-0 on Tuesday. The Panthers ended their regular season at 13-2-1.
Zach Collins had two goals for Lakewood Park. TJ Faur and Blake Miller also scored.
Boys Tennis Prairie Heights dealt close loss in finale
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights ended the regular season with a 3-2 loss over Whitko on Tuesday.
The Panthers ended the regular season with one of their better records in awhile at 6-12 overall. Leyton Byler and Logan Nott won singles matches in straight sets for Heights.
Prairie Heights will play DeKalb today in a semifinal dual of the DeKalb Sectional at 5 p.m.
Whitko 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. David Ousley 6-2, 6-1. 2. Aiden Hoffman (WH) def. Mike Perkins 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5). 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Bryce Tucker 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Akers-Hollenbaugh (WH) def. L. Hamilton-C. Bachelor 6-1, 6-0. 2. K. Michael-Strayer (WH) def. K. Lounsbury-Ambler scores N/A.
College Soccer Trine women lose to visiting Scots
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Alma 3-1 in its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener Tuesday at Weaver Field.
Makenzie Rajewski scored all three goals for the Scots (6-2-1, 1-0 MIAA).
Jazlynn Davis scored in the second half for the Thunder (3-4-1, 0-1). Ahdrin Bordner and Carmen Sweigard each played a half in goal. Bordner made 3 saves and Sweigard made four stops.
