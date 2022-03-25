TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Final
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Providence vs. Central Noble, 12:45 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Indoors, Hoosier State Relays at Indiana University, Bloomington: 1A-3A, 10 a.m.; 4A-6A, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Wittenberg (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Illinois Tech at Trine, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, Trine at Great Lakes Invitational (The Trophy Club in Lebanon), noon
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Kalamazoo (Mich.) at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Trine at Wartburg (Ohio), 1 p.m.
