GARRETT — Although he didn’t see anyone on site, Mayor Todd Fiandt told members of the Garrett Common Council Tuesday that a few people apparently have been enjoying the ice skating rink at Feick Park, based on tracks on the surface.
At a meeting of the park board the previous day, members agreed many people don’t have skates. A group is going to try to gather some skates for people to use by request, Fiandt said.
The mayor also reported dozens of sledders enjoyed the hill at Ocker Park over the weekend.
“I’m glad to see the activity there. That’s good news,” he added.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle reported the city has ordered radios for the police department, servers and body cameras through a $135,926 CARES Act grant. In order to help offset costs, leftover funds will be used to buy new radios for the fire department.
At the outset of Tuesday’s brief meeting, Fiandt led a moment of silence in memory of former Garrett Police Officer Sterling Robbins, who passed away earlier in the week.
“It’s a shame to lose a retired policeman and a well-known figure around town,” Fiandt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.