West Noble’s teams won at Prairie Heights on Thursday and prevailed at home over Westview Tuesday in Northeast Corner Conference West Division action.
On Thursday in Brushy Prairie, the Chargers won 92-40 in the boys’ meet and 100-32 in the girls’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Stefany Dominguez (100- and 200-meter dash), Kayle Jordan (shot put, discus) and Trinity Parson (1,600, 3,200) won two events apiece for West Noble.
Breonna Glasgo won the 400 for the Panthers.
In the boys’ meet, Grant Flora (1,600, 3,200) and Drew Yates (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) won two events each for West Noble. Sam Zolman took first in the pole vault for the Panthers.
On Tuesday in Ligonier, the Chargers beat Westview 75-57 in the boys’ dual and 85-46 on the girls’ side.
Warrior Lucy Rensberger broke her own school record in the girls’ discus with a winning throw of 129 feet, 5 inches.
Freshman Noah Bontrager won three events for the Westview boys: the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Thursday’s results
GIRLS
West Noble 100, Prairie Heights 32
100 — 1. Dominguez (WN) 13.16, 2. Aguilar (WN) 13.71, 3. Wagler (PH) 13.90, 4. Venturi (WN) 14.21. 200 — 1. Dominguez (WN) 28, 2. Wagler (PH) 29.76, 3. Aguilar (WN) 30.47, 4. B. Glasgo (PH) 31.72. 400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH) 1:06, 2. Chordas (WN) 1:09.16, 3. Venturi (WN) 1:14, 4. Hostetler (PH) 1:20. 800 — 1. Clark (WN) 2:41, 2. Klages (WN) 2:43, 3. Fernandez (PH) 2:51, 4. Hostetler (PH) 3:07. 1,600 — 1. Parson (WN) 5:37, 2. Martin (WN) 5:38, 3. Bish (WN) 5:49, 4. Christlieb (WN) 6:05. 3,200 — 1. Parson (WN) 12:59, 2. Myers (PH) 14:09, 3. Lewis (PH) 14:23.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble 54.72, 2. Pr. Heights 58.02. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble 4:34. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble 11:33.35, 2. Pr. Heights 12:05.25. 100 hurdles — 1. Baker (WN) 19.52, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 19.56, 3. Allshouse (PH) 19.79, 4. Pizana (WN) 20.9. 300 hurdles — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 50.16, 2. Allshouse (PH) 53.75, 3. Baker (WN) 55.54, 4. Pizana (WN) 1:04.32.
High jump — 1. Wagler (PH) 4-8, 2. Terry (PH) 4-8, 3. Wells (PH) 4-8, 4. Martin (WN) 4-6. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 15-9, 2. Dominguez (WN) 13-11.75, 3. Macias 12-6, 4. Lewis (PH) 10-9.75. Shot put — 1. Jordan (WN) 36-4, 2. Terry (PH) 30-4.5, 3. Derbyshire (PH) 30-1. Discus — 1. Jordan (WN) 110-8, 2. Weaver (WN) 78-7, 3. Terry (PH) 77-7. Pole vault — 1t. Venturi (WN) and Martin (WN) 6-6, 3. Keene (WN) 6.
BOYS
West Noble 92, Prairie Heights 40
100 — 1. Daniels (PH) 11.6, 2. Shaffer (WN) 11.9, 3. Murillo (WN) 11.91. 200 — 1. Daniels (PH) 23, 2. Shaffer (WN) 24.2, 3. Conway (WN) 24.5. 400 — 1. Wolheter (WN) 56, 2. Wilhelm (PH) 57.15, 3. Lowe (WN) 59.18. 800 — 1. Shaw (WN) 2:13, 2. Silva (WN) 2:18, 3. Troxel (WN) 2:19. 1,600 — 1. G. Flora (WN) 4:39, 2. H. Glasgo (PH) 4:52.13, 3. Silva (WN) 5:12. 3,200 — 1. G. Flora (WN) 10:11, 2. H. Glasgo (PH) 10:47.38, 3. Rodriguez (WN) 10:48.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble 46, 2. Pr. Heights 47.43. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble 3:51, 2. Pr. Heights 3:54. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble 9:27.08, 2. Pr. Heights 9:40. 110 hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 16.16, 2. Melson (PH) 17.41, 3. Guzman (WN) 19.69. 300 hurdles — 1. Yates (WN) 44, 2. Melson (PH) 43.75, 3. Haro (WN) 47.03.
High jump — 1. Richardson (WN) 5-10, 2. Shaffer (WN) 5-4, 3. Daniels (PH) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Conway (WN) 18-7.75, 2. Richardson (WN) 17-3.75, 3. Schrock (PH) 16-9.75. Shot put — 1. Keeslar (PH) 38-7, 2. W. Hilbish (WN) 38-5, 3. Pruitt (WN) 37-0.5. Discus — 1. W. Hilbish (WN) 118-10, 2. Keeslar (PH) 113-4, 3. Wolheter (WN) 97-4. Pole vault — 1. S. Zolman (PH) 10-6, 2. Schuller (WN) 10-6, 3. Wolheter (WN) 10.
Tuesday’s results
GIRLS
West Noble 85, Westview 46
100 — 1. S. Dominguez (WN) 12.7, 2. Aguilar (WN) 13.1, 2. L. Schrock (WV) 13.6. 200 — 1. S. Dominguez (WN) 28.1, 2. Aguilar (WN) 28.7, 3. L. Schrock (WV) 29.6. 400 — 1. Chordas (WN) 1:07.7, 2. Kam. Miller (WV) 1:07.9, 3. St. Venturi (WN) 1:13. 800 — 1. Rainsberger (WV) 2:34, 2. La. Martin (WN) 2:40, 3. R. Clark (WN) 2:44. 1,600 — 1. Parson (WN) 5:50, 2. Bish (WN) 6:06, 3. K. Mast (WV) 6:20. 3,200 — 1. Parson (WN) 13:07, 2. Christlieb (WN) 13:08, 3. Warrener (WV) 14:16.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (Si. Venturi, Aguilar, Mawhorter, S. Dominguez) 53.3, 2. Westview (L. Schrock, Owsley, Privett, Wasson) 58.1. 4x400 relay — 1. Westview (Kam. Miller. K. Mast, S. Stutzman, Rainsberger) 4:32, 2. West Noble (Chordas, Lucy Martin, Si. Venturi, La. Martin) 4:54. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (Klages, R. Clark, Bish, La. Martin) 11:01.4, 2. Westview (Lambright, Warrener, K. Mast, Rainsberger) 11:09.2. 100 hurdles — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 17.2, 2. S. Stutzman (WV) 17.3, 3. Litton (WV) 18.3. 300 hurdles — 1. S. Stutzman (WV) 48.3, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 48.4, 3. Litton (WV) 54.9.
High jump — 1. Lu. Martin (WN) 4-10, 2. Privett (WV) 4-4. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 16-4.25, 2. S. Dominguez (WN) 13-9, 3. S. Stutzman (WV) 13. Shot put — 1. K. Jordan (WN) 36-2, 2. Rensberger (WV) 33-10, 3. Stump (WV) 27-5. Discus — 1. Rensberger (WV) 129-5, 2. K. Jordan (WN) 111-10, 3. Stump (WV) 76-4. Pole vault — 1. Owsley (WV) 7, 2. Si. Venturi (WN) 7, 3. Lu. Martin (WN) 7.
BOYS
West Noble 75, Westview 57
100 — 1. Shaffer (WN) 11.3, 2. Murillo (WN) 11.4, 3. Pruitt (WN) 11.6. 200 — 1. Shaffer (WN) 24.2, 2. Murillo (WN) 24.4, 3. Pruitt (WN) 24.7. 400 — 1. Ly. Miller (WV) 55.7, 2. Ad. Miller (WV) 56.8, 3. Cy Wolheter (WN) 57.3. 800 — 1. N. Bontrager (WV) 2:12, 2. G. Flora (WN) 2:13, 3. A.L. Miller (WV) 2:15. 1,600 — 1. N. Bontrager (WV) 4:41, 2., G. Flora (WN) 4:50, 3. A.L. Miller (WV) 5:06. 3,200 — 1. N. Bontrager (WV) 10:13, 2. D. Bartlett (WN) 10:54, 3. G. Flora (WN) 10:57.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (Shaffer, Conway, D. Richardson, Pruitt) 45.7, 2. Westview (C. Miller, D. Yoder, Liechty, Ad. Miller) 46.5. 4x400 relay — 1. Westview (D. Yoder, Ryall, Ly. Miller, Ad. Miller) 3:44, 2. West Noble (Shaw, Cy Wolheter, D. Richardson, ,Conway) 3:52. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (Shaw, Cy Wolheter, Silva, G. Flora) 8:52.8, 2. Westview (A.L. Miller, Ryall, N. Bontrager, Noward) 9:02.2. 110 hurdles — 1. Peruski (WV) 18, 2. A. Guzman (WN) 18.9, 3. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 19. 300 hurdles — 1. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 47.40, 2. Peruski (WV) 51.2, 3. Kennedy (WV) 52.43.
High jump — 1t. D. Richardson (WN) and Ly. Miller (WV) 6, 3. C. Miller (WV) 5-4. Long jump — 1. Conway (WN) 18-4.5, 2. Ad. Miller (WV) 17-10.5, 3. D. Richardson (WN) 17-5.5. Shot put — 1. Pruitt (WN) 38-4, 2. W. Hilbish (WN) 38-2, 3. I. Hostetler (WV) 32-10. Discus — 1. W. Hilbish (WN) 107-10, 2. Cade Wolheter (WN) 90-10, 3. Bishop (WN) 78-1. Pole vault — 1. Kennedy (WV) 10-6, 2. C. Miller (WV) 10. 3. C. Hershberger (WV) 10.
Laker boys, PH girls win
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland boys team defeated Prairie Heights 105-27 Tuesday while the Panther girls bested the Lakers 82-49.
In the girls’ meet, Trevyn Terry won both throwing events for the Panthers, and Katia Fernandez was first in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Sage Walworth won the pole vault and the long jump.
Angelina Clay won both hurdles races for Lakeland.
No other details were reported on the boys’ meet.
On Thursday in Benton, the Lakeland boys beat Fairfield 96-36 while the Lakers girls lost to the Falcons 96-35.
Tuesday’s results
Girls: Prairie Heights 82, Lakeland 49
100 — 1. Brown (LL), 2. Ta. Wallace (LL), 3. Wagler (PH). 200 — 1. Ta. Wallace (LL), 2. Wagler (PH), 3. Br. Glasgo (PH). 400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH), 2. Allshouse (PH), 3. Rasler (LL). 800 — 1. Fernandez (PH), 2. Van Koevering (LL), 3. Hostetler (PH). 1,600 — 1. Fernandez (PH), 2. Myers (PH), 3. Lewis (PH). 3,200 — 1. Myers (PH), 2. Lewis (PH), 3. Carney (LL).
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeland. 4x400 relay — 1. Pr. Heights (Allshouse, Fernandez, Wells, B. Glasgo). 4x800 relay — 1. Pr. Heights (Myers, Lewis, Fernandez, B. Glasgo). 100 hurdles — 1. A. Clay (LL), 2. Walworth (PH). 300 hurdles — 1. A. Clay (LL), 2. Allshouse (PH), 3. Wells (PH).
High jump — 1. Wagler (PH), 2. Terry (PH), 3. Wells (PH). Long jump — 1. Walworth (PH), 2. Mains (LL), 3. Carney (LL). Shot put — 1. Terry (PH), 2. Derbyshire (PH), 3. A. Thompson (LL). Discus — 1. Terry (PH), 2. Munoz (LL), 3. A. Thompson (LL). Pole vault — 1. Walworth (PH), 2. Rasler (LL), 3. Mondragen (LL).
Tough week for CN boys
The Central Noble boys track and field team lost at home to Fairfield 75-56 on Tuesday, then fell 73-59 to Westview on Thursday.
On Thursday, Cameron Elias won three events for the Cougars, the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Ethan Skinner also won three events, the 110 and 300 hurdles races and a shot put. Mason Frey won the 800.
On Tuesday, Elias won the 100 and 200 dashes and Skinner won both hurdles races for Central Noble. Malachi Malcolm was first in the 1,600.
The Cougars won two relay races, the 4-by-400 relay with the team of Elias, Kade Baker, Garrett Hagerman and Damyan Duncan, and the 4-by-800 relay with the quartet of Malcolm, Frey, Kyle Knafel and Keith Knafel.
GHS teams earn 2 wins each
GARRETT — Both Garrett teams defeated Fremont and Hamilton in a Northeast Corner Conference East Division meet on Thursday. The Railroaders won 7-4-53 over the Eagles and 98-7 over the Marines in the girls’ meet. Garrett won 80.5-51.5 over Fremont and 128-3 over Hamilton on the boys’ side.
The meet was moved from Hamilton to Garrett because Hamilton does not have a pole vault pit.
In the girls’ meet, Brooklyn Jacobs (200-meter dash, long jump) and Addyson Trausch (shot put, discus) won two events each for the Railroaders. Natalie Gochenour (1,600, 3,200) and Claire Foulk (high jump, pole vault) won two events each for the Eagles. The Marines’ best finish was Jasmine Schiek in third place in the 100 hurdles.
In the boys’ meet, Braiden Gaskill won three events for Fremont: the 100 dash, the long jump and the pole vault. Aiden Boltz (400), Nathan Presswood (1,600) and Jaydin Stevens-Dewitt (300 hurdles) each won an individual event and were also on Garrett’s winning 4-by-400 relay.
The best Hamilton finish was Harry Richter placing third in the long jump.
GIRLS
Garrett 74, Fremont 53
Garrett 98, Hamilton 7
Fremont 103, Hamilton 13
100 — 1. K. Joseph (G) 13.7, 2. Harter (G) 13.9, 3. P. Baker (F) 14.3, 4. Zuccolotto (F) 14.5, 5. Sierra (G) 14.6, 6. A. Helmkamp (G) 14.8. 200 — 1. Jacobs (G) 28.1, 2. Haynes (G) 28.7, 3. Harter (G) 29.2, 4. K. Baker (G) 29.8, 5. P. Baker (F) 30.3, 6. A. Helmkamp (G) 30.5. 400 — 1. Haynes (G) 1:05.1, 2. P. Baker (F) 1:08.3, 3. Wills (F) 1:10.9, 4. Spiece (G) 1:11.6, 5. Hayes (F) 1:33.5. 800 — 1. Ebert (G) 2:48.9, 2. N. Gochenour (F) 2:52.4, 3. A. Gochenour (F) 3:04.8, 4. Wills (F) 3:07.5. 1,600 — 1. N. Gochenour (F) 6:26.8, 2. Ebert (G) 6:50, 3. A. Gochenour (F) 7:53.5. 3,200 — 1. N. Gochenour (F) 14:57.9, 2. Gilbert (G) 15:58.9.
4x100 relay — 1. Garrett (K. Joseph, Harter, K. Baker, Jacobs) 53.3, 2. Fremont (P. Baker, Parr, Wills, Zuccolotto) 56.7. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett (Haynes, Jacobs, Spiece, Ebert) 5:15.1. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont (N. Gochenour, A. Gochenour, Wills, Hayes) 14:18.9. 100 hurdles — 1. K. Smith (G) 17.2, 2. Parr (F) 18.4, 3. J. Schiek (H) 20.9, 4. Woodward (G) 21.4. 300 hurdles — 1. Parr (F) 50.4, 2. K. Smith (G) 51.6, 3. Woodward (G) 59.1, 4. J. Schiek (H) 1:01.1.
High jump — 1. C. Foulk (F) 5, 2. Gordon (G) 4-10, 3. Parr (F) 4-8, 4. J. Schiek (H) 4-4, 5. Woodward (G) 4. Long jump — 1. Jacobs (G) 14, 2. K. Smith (G) 13-10.5, 3. Zuccolotto (F) 13-3, 4. Haynes (G) 12-1, 5. J. Schiek (H) 11-11.25, 6. Kubacka (H) 10-2. Shot put — 1. Trausch (G) 29-8, 2. C. Foulk (F) 26-2, 3. Q. Barker (F) 23-4.5, 4. Yarian (G) 19-7, 5. Best (G) 18-9, 6. Freeze (G) 18-2. Discus — 1. Trausch (G) 91, 2. C. Foulk (F) 89-6, 3. Q. Barker (F) 81-8, 4. Shidler (G) 61-6, 5. Yarian (G) 55-5, 6. Freeze (G) 51-8. Pole vault — 1. C. Foulk (F) 6.
BOYS
Garrett 80.5, Fremont 51.5
Garrett 128, Hamilton 3
Fremont 103, Hamilton 16
100 — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 11.5, 2. Collins (F) 11.7, 3t. Nusbaum (G) and Hart (F) 11.9, 5t. McDowell (G) and Tr. Wallace (G) 12.4. 200 — 1. Hart (F) 23.6, 2. Collins (F) 23.9, 3. Zeccina (G) 24.2, 4t. McDowell (G) and Balzer (G) 26.1, 6t. Henschel (G) and Wright (G) 26.5. 400 — 1. A. Boltz (G) 54.2, 2. Zeccina (G) 54.5, 3. Rowe (F) 59.1, 4. Moreno (F) 1:00.2, 5. Molargik (G) 1:00.6, 6. Leon (G) 1:01.8. 800 — 1. Coffman (G) 2:26.4, 2. Forrest (F) 2:27.7, 3. D. Smith (F) 2:29.9, 4. C. Boltz (G) 2:31.7, 5. H. Walden (G) 2:38.6, 6. Walters (F) 2:41.2. 1,600 — 1. Presswood (G) 5:13.1, 2. Coffman (G) 5:27.4, 3. Whittaker (F) 5:29.3, 4. S. Fansler (F) 5:39.3, 5. C. Boltz (G) 5:45.9, 6. S. Burkholder (F) 6:02.9. 3,200 — 1. Weller (G) 11:15.1, 2. S. Fansler (F) 11:56.3, 3. Whittaker (F) 12:51.2, 4. Forrest (F) 12:55.2, 5. Kueber (G) 13:02.9, 6. Castro (G) 13:20.6.
4x100 relay — 1. Fremont (Collins, Teachout, B. Gaskill, Hart) 45.5, 2. Garrett (Nusbaum, Colburn, Gater, Henschel) 48. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett (Presswood, Stevens-Dewitt, A. Boltz, Zeccina) 3:52.3, 2. Fremont (Moreno, D. Smith, Rowe, S. Burkholder) 4:09.8. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett (Weller, A. Boltz, C. Boltz, Presswood) 9:31.4, 2. Fremont (Whittaker, Forrest, D. Smith, S. Burkholder) 9:51.3. 110 hurdles — 1. Teachout (F) 18.6, 2. Gater (G) 18.9, 3. Fielden (G) 22.3. 300 hurdles — 1. Stevens-Dewitt (G) 46.8, 2. Teachout (F) 47.6, 3. Gater (G) 50.1, 4. Fielden (G) 52.5, 5. McMullen (H) 54.8.
High jump — 1. Henschel (G) 5-8, 2. N. Wells (G) 5-6, 3. A. Boltz (G) 5-4, 4. C. Boltz (G) 5. 5. Richter (H) 5. Long jump — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 17-3.25, 2. Zeccina (G) 17-1.25, 3. Richter (H) 16-9.75, 4. Collins (F) 16-8.25, 5. Tr. Wallace (G) 16-2, 6. Gater (G) 16-1.25. Shot put — 1. Bickley (G) 38-1, 2. O’Connor (G) 38, 3. D. Fansler (F) 36-1, 4. Hunt (G) 35-9, 5. McCurdy (F) 35-6, 6. Clingan (G) 34-10. Discus — 1. Clingan (G) 136-8, 2. O’Connor (G) 113-4, 3. Hunt (G) 109, 4. L. Gibson (G) 108-8, 5. Bickley (G) 106-6, 6. D. Fansler (F) 85-8. Pole vault — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 12, 2. N. Wells (G) 10, 3. Nusbaum (G) 10, 4. Leon (G) 9, 5. Fielden (G) 8-6, 6. Kochendorfer (G) 8.
Knight teams fall to Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble’s teams lost to Columbia City in Northeast 8 Conference action Tuesday, 78-54 in the girls’ meet and 103-29 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, Lauren Munson won both hurdles races for the Knights. Addison Lindsey won the 3,200-meter run and was part of EN’s 4-by-800 relay.
In the boys’ meet, East Noble’s event winners were Zack Leighty in the shot put, Cale Ernsberger in the high jump and Ashton Fuller in the 110 hurdles.
GIRLS
Columbia City 78, East Noble 54
100 — 1. Fleck (EN) 13.48, 2. R. Jordan (CC) 13.54, 2. Lo. Miller (CC) 14. 200 — 1. R. Jordan (CC) 28.8, 2. Bolt (CC) 29.29, 3. Ward (CC) 29.43. 400 — 1. Baxter (CC) 1:03.02, 2. Richmond (CC) 1:05.91, 3. J. Crow (EN) 1:06.90. 800 — 1. S. Lickey (CC) 2:31.83, 2. Bonham (CC) 2:32.60, 3. Jo. Carpenter (EN) 2:40.30. 1,600 — 1. Mullinax (CC) 5:36, 2. Colin (EN) 5:47, 3. C. Gibson (EN) 5:55. 3,200 — 1. Lindsey (EN) 11:20, 2. Bolinger (CC) 12:51, 3. Wagner (CC) 14:16.
4x100 relay — 1. Columbia City 52.89, 2. East Noble (Honaker, D. Jordan, Fleck, Ka. David) 53.65. 4x400 relay — 1. Columbia City 4:16, 2. East Noble (L. Crow, Rodgers, Jo. Carpenter, J. Crow) 4:29.59. 4x800 relay — 1. East Noble (Lindsey, C. Gibson, Rodgers, Jo. Carpenter) 10:28.53, 2. Columbia City 12:03.66. 100 hurdles — 1. Munson (EN) 17.85, 2. Hurst (CC) 17.98, 3. Seymour (EN) 18.30. 300 hurdles — 1. Munson (EN) 50.20, 2. Hurst (CC) 52.48, 3. Coon (CC) 52.97.
High jump — 1. Baxter (CC) 4-10, 2. Thiel (EN) 4-8, 3. Slone (EN) 4-8. Long jump — 1. J. Crow (EN) 15-6, 2. L. Crow (EN) 15-0.5, 3. Ward (CC) 14-11.5. Shot put — 1. Gawthrop (CC) 29-2, 2. Spidel (EN) 26-7.25, 3. LaLone (EN) 26-7. Discus — 1. M. Clifford (CC) 79-11, 2. Munson (EN) 78-10, 3. LaLone (EN) 74-10. Pole vault — 1. Van Houten (CC) 8, 2t. Walz (EN) and Gawthrop (CC) 7.
BOYS
Columbia City 103, East Noble 29
100 — 1. Sievers (CC) 11.32, 2. Fazio (CC) 11.57, 3. Hatton (EN) 11.70. 200 — 1. Crosson (CC) 23.69, 2. Sievers (CC) 24, 3. Shearer (CC) 24.09, 4. Hatton (EN) 24.56. 400 — 1. Kirchner (CC) 54.48, 2. Savoie (EN) 54.56, 3. Sparkman (EN) 55.15. 800 — 1. Mullett (CC) 2:07.94, 2. Pletcher (CC) 2:10.54, 3. R. Quake (EN) 2:11.62. 1,600 — 1. Ridge (CC) 4:36.61, 2. Mullett (CC) 4:45.40, 3. Warren (EN) 4:46. 3,200 — 1. Ridge (CC) 10:29, 2. Good (CC) 10:57, 3. Brinker (EN) 11:10.
4x100 relay — 1. Columbia City 44.54, 2. East Noble (A. Fuller, Hatton, N. Klein, Gabet) 45.64. 4x400 relay — 1. Columbia City 3:41.45, 2. East Noble (Gabet, Warren, A. Fuller, Savoie) 3:46.86. 4x800 relay — 1. Columbia City 9:03.95, 2. East Noble (Pickering, Schlotter, Golden, K. Fuller) 10:06.01. 110 hurdles — 1. Fuller (EN) 16.85, 2. G. Smith (CC) 20.77, 3. Patton (CC) 21.27. 300 hurdles — 1. Coffelt (CC) 47.49, 2. Mitchener (EN) 47.97, 3. G. Smith (CC) 48.05.
High jump — 1. Ernsberger (EN) 6, 2. Ma. Smith (CC) 6, 3. McCoy (CC) 5-10. Long jump — 1. Crosson (CC) 20-5, 2. Ma. Smith (CC) 19-6, 3. McCoy (CC) 19-2, 4. Hatton (EN) 18-9.5. Shot put — 1. Leighty (EN) 41-9.5, 2. Yager (CC) 40-6.25, 3. Hesting (CC) 39-10, 4. O’Conner (EN) 37-1.5. Discus — 1. Kyler (CC) 112-8, 2. Jiminez (EN) 108-10, 3. Reed (CC) 105, 4t. Hesting (CC) and Grawcock (EN) 102-9. Pole vault — 1. Stahl (CC) 13, 2. Henry (CC) 10-6, 3. B. Malcolm (CC) 9-6, 4. Brinker (EN) 9-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.