KENDALLVILLE — Residents who want to learn a bit more about Kendallville's history can take part in today's Antique Road Show program in downtown, which includes historic walking tours highlighting important buildings and people from the city's past.
Today's event starts at noon and runs through 2 p.m. Community members and area historians will be invited to come and show their antiques, including items manufactured in Kendallville and Noble County.
Food and beverages will be available and people can take a stroll on a historic walking tour hosted by local historian and former KPC News publisher Terry Housholder.
As part of a humanities project supported by a $10,000 grant from Indiana Humanities in tandem with the $2 million PreservINg Main Street historic facade preservation program, the city selected 13 individuals and six sites to be highlighted on the downtown history tour along Main Street, taking advantage of the walkability in downtown thanks to the city’s recent streetscape improvements.
Earlier this week, the city put up the historic posters in windows throughout the downtown with brief bios about those important Kendallville residents of the past. Those include:
• Dr. Harold Urey, recipient of Nobel Prize for chemistry, NASA scientist
• Alvin M. Strauss, architect
• Arthur Franklin Mapes, Indiana poet laureate
• Gene Stratton-Porter, famous author and local business owner
• Amos Kendall, postmaster general
• William Mitchell, “father of Kendallville”
• John Mitchell, son of William/ longtime banker and civic leader
• Simeon Flint and David Walling, founders of Flint & Walling, Kendallville’s oldest manufacturer
• Elmer McCray, founder of McCray Refrigeration
• Robert Klinkenberg, owner of Klinkenberg’s, which was in business for 111 years
• Alonso Anderson, and African-American man who built the “seven sisters” buildings downtown
• Cora Anderson, a Black woman who dressed as a man to secure employment in the city
• Frank Shade, a man with dwarfirsm and former circus performer who owned cigar shop
The city is also highlighting a few historic locations including:
• 113 N. Main St., the Alonso Anderson building, currently occupied by Scott Frick, CPA
• 132-136 S. Main St., the John Mitchell building, currently occupied by Word of Life Outreach Center and Arkham Oddities
• 219-225 S. Main St., the Spencer Opera House building, currently occupied by Betty Lou Designs and Graphics and the Strand Theatre
• 201-203 S. Main St., the Klinkenberg’s building, currently occupied by WhatchamaCAKEs and A&G Supply
• 101-105 S Main Street, the Kelly Hotel building, currently occupied by Kendallville Auto Value
• Downtown pocket park at the southwest corner of Main and Rush streets, where a National Register designation marker will be placed
In addition to those features, walking tour participants will receive booklets that provide more in-depth detail on the historical aspects of the Kendallville area, which will be available to anyone participating in the walking tour, as well as to the general public; and will be uploading this same information to the Clio, an online audio tour application, to serve as a permanent repository of the city's history, as well as tool for future self-guided walking tours.
Guided walking tours will be available throughout the summer and fall, with self-guided tours available in perpetuity.
The city’s humanities project team includes local historians Housholder, Mike Mapes, Amanda Blackman, Alexis Wilson; Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson; Community Learning Center Executive Director Julia Tipton; and Indiana Humanities’ Samp Opshal.
