When Bradley Martin retired after more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, he turned his attention to mentoring those wishing to enter the field he loved.
Martin is now Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Department at Trine University Jannen School of Arts & Sciences.
Life experience within the criminal justice field and the love of the field of study drew him to teaching.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University and Master’s Degree from the University of Toledo. While working, he obtained a J.D. from the University of Toledo and completed coursework in a Ph.D. in education, specializing in human resource development, also from the University of Toledo.
Martin retired in 2018 with 28 years of law enforcement experience on the state and federal levels.
His particular area of professional interest is the study of training, education and development of practitioners in the criminal justice system, as well as criminal investigations.
“The most appealing or interesting aspect of the criminal justice system is the teamwork and closeness among the practitioners regardless of the specific area of the CJ system where you are employed,” said Martin. “One definitely has to be a team player and be attracted to such an environment to successfully operate within the system.”
Perhaps the most challenging aspect of his career in education is trying to adapt to a variety of learners including varying levels of motivation and learning ability. It is also challenging to incorporate technology appropriately into the classroom as well as identify a variety of teaching tools.
Martin sees meeting with students one-on-one who come to him for career guidance and advice as the most rewarding part of his career.
“In the short time I have been here, I have seen students go into local law enforcement as well as state police departments (both in an outside of Indiana),” said Martin. “I have seen students go to graduate/law school as well as several who have become probation officers. Finally, I have seen students enter the field of institutional corrections (e.g. prison systems), as well as juvenile corrections (e.g. juvenile probation, juvenile treatment center).”.
One unforgettable moment he recalls is when a seemingly uninterested student in the classroom shared with Martin how much he enjoyed the class at the end of the semester.
To those interested in becoming an educator, Martin advises to “be ready for exhausting and long days — but is does become rewarding over time.”
