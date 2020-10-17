Football
DeKalb freshman team tops Bellmont
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s freshman team defeated Bellmont’s C-team 22-20 for its second straight win Thursday.
Caden Pettis threw three touchdown passes for the Barons, two to Cy Young and one to Blayde King. Liam Gentis ran for a two-point conversion and Dylan Wilson made both of his extra point attempts. Damien Eddy had several passes.
Jake Armstrong made a key tackle on a late punt and Triton Yoder blocked a field goal to seal the win.
College Football
Trine-Bluffton games canceled
ANGOLA — Due to stricter travel restrictions regarding interstate travel made by the state of Ohio on Friday, Trine’s home games scheduled for this weekend with Bluffton (Ohio) were canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The varsity game was scheduled to be played this afternoon, and the junior varsity game was scheduled for Sunday.
The Thunder varsity squad went 2-0 during this abbreviated fall season and will begin its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule in March.
M.S. Soccer
CN wins Jr. NECC quarterfinal
ALBION — Central Noble’s co-ed team topped Garrett 1-0 in a quarterfinal match of the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Tournament Thursday.
Cougar Josh Marker scored the lone goal of the match in the first half on an assist from Katie Dunafin.
Tucker Jordan earned the shutout in goal for CN as the Cougars fended off numerous chances by the Railroaders. Garrett had 13 corner kicks in the match and had two shots hit goal posts late.
Central Noble will play in a semifinal match at Westview today at 9 a.m.
