Prep Volleyball Fremont downs CN
ALBION — Fremont defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble 25-13, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14 on Monday. The Eagles are 2-7 in NECC play.
Barons top Woodlan in five
WOODBURN — DeKalb went the distance in five games to defeat Woodlan Tuesday. Scores were 17-25, 25-18, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9.
Brenna Spangler had 4.5 blocks, two aces and two kills for the Barons. Hope Moring had 10 kills, four aces, 14 assists and nine digs. Brooklyn Barkhaus had seven kills and five aces.
Aiva Ring had 17 digs. Paige Snider had six kills, two aces and 15 digs. Paige Langschwager had four kills.
College Volleyball McHugh named Southern Conference Setter of the Month
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — University of North Carolina Greensboro junior Gabriela McHugh of Ashley was recently named Southern Conference Setter of the Month for September.
McHugh averaged 11.21 assists per set last month in helping the Spartans to a 11-1 record. The 2019 Angola High School graduate was named the conference’s Setter of the Week twice in September.
McHugh recorded at least 35 assists in nine of the 12 matches Greensboro had in September, and at least 40 assists in seven matches last month. She had a season-high 52 assists in the Spartans’ four-set victory at East Tennessee State on Sept. 25.
McHugh had seven double-doubles and averaged 3.12 digs per set.
UNC Greensboro is off to its best start in program history. It is 14-3 overall, and 3-1 in the Southern Conference. The Spartans’ next match is at Wofford on Friday night.
Trine’s Jolliffe honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Olivia Jolliffe was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Volleyball Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Jolliffe had 51 kills, 23 digs, 14 aces and five blocks in 13 sets. The Warren, Michigan, resident led the Thunder to a 3-1 record last week.
Jolliffe set a new program record for aces in a four-set match when she had nine aces in Trine’s four-set victory over Bluffton (Ohio) on Saturday.
College Cross Country Trine’s Bultemeyer awarded
NEW ORLEANS — Trine University graduate student Evie Bultemeyer was named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NCAA Division III National Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week based on last week’s efforts.
Bultemeyer also was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week.
Bultemeyer won the NCAA Division III Pre-National Silver Meet in the Louisville Classic on Saturday with a 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 32.3 seconds and helped the Thunder women’s team to a sixth-place finish.
College Football Trine’s Jacob Yoder praised
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior defensive end Jacob Yoder of Elkhart was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Yoder had eight tackles, including seven assists and 1.5 sacks, in the Thunder’s 36-20 home win over Adrian Saturday. The Elkhart resident also had a quarterback hurry and helped the Thunder hold the Bulldogs to only 233 yards of total offense.
Prep Basketball Westview High School releases boys’ ticket information
EMMA — Season tickets for Westview boys basketball will go on sale starting on Oct. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day during conferences.
The season tickets will be sold until Nov. 10. They can be purchased during school hours only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will not be sold during Fall Break.
A reserved seat for the season will cost $40. Non-reserved seats cost $35 for adults and $30 for students. Tickets for each game will be sold at the door for $5 apiece.
All Sports Pass holders will need to bring their pass to the Westview athletic office only if you have or want reserved seats. There is an additional charge of $15 per seat for a reserve seat with an All Sports Pass.
If you no longer want your reserved seat, call 768-4411 as soon as possible so those seats can be made available for others to purchase.
M.S. Volleyball PH seventh graders top CN
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ seventh grade volleyball team defeated Central Noble 25-12, 25-24 on Monday.
Kaydintz Bales had nine assists and six aces for the Cougars, and Mayah Rohr had five hits.
Bowling High scores announced
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has announced its best scores from the week of Sept. 27.
MEN: Moose — Zach Dohner 279, 710 series, Jason Flaugh 277, 708 series, Mike Hassleman 268, Mike Castleman 265. Booster — Kris Levy 279, 744 series, Jordan Mansfield 268, Sam Anglin 717 series, Jerry Baker 702 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jeremy Cassell 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Ashley Eddingfield 233, 512 series, Katrina Nickerson 209, 515 series. Booster — Heather Newman 267, 722 series, Cheyenne Woods 204, 524 series. Industrial — Sue Shaffer 209, Sheila Surfus 203.
