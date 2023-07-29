TODAY
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.
ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.
ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, CBS, noon
NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., USA, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Toronto, MLBN, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, FS1, 4 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston, Fox, 7 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 10 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., FS1, 8 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, CNBC 9 a.m., NBC noon
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., Golf Channel 1 p.m., CBS 3 p.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand, FS1, 3:30 a.m.
France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia, Fox, 6 a.m.
Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia, Fox, 8:30 a.m.
South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia, Fox, 12:30 a.m.
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.
Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa, FS2, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
18-U PGF: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Amateur PGF Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU, 10 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Fox, 3 p.m.
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ESPN, 7 p.m.
UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ABC and ESPN, 8 p.m.
Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo, Showtime, 11 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
TBD, Third Round, Louisville, Ky., ESPN2, noon
TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wheeling, W.V., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final, Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.
Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Atlanta-ATP Semifinal, Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland, CBSSN, 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.
NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1, 2:30 p.m.
FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic, CNBC, 3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 94.3 and 95.5 FM 2 p.m., NBC, 3 p.m.
The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., NHRA, Fox, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Toronto, Peacock, 12:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, MLBN, 1:30 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 4:30 p.m.
NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.
Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.
Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney, FS1, 5:30 a.m.
Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea, CBSSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md., USA, noon
Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.
Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B, FS1, 9 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, CNBC 8:30 a.m., NBC, noon
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., Golf Channel 1 p.m., CBS 3 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Connecticut, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
TBD, Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston, CBS, 1 p.m.
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles — Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped), CNBC, noon
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., FS1, 8 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2 1 p.m., FS1 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas, ABC, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped), CBS, noon
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2, noon
SWIMMING
FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped), NBC, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals, Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.
Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals, Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL
The Hank Aaron Invitational: From Atlanta, MLBN, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.
Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia, Fox, 6 a.m.
Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand, FS1, 6 a.m.
Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F, FS1, 10 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
TBD, Quarterfinals, ESPN2, 7 and 9 p.m.
