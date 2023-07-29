TODAY

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.

ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, CBS, noon

NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., USA, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

LA Angels at Toronto, MLBN, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, FS1, 4 p.m.

Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston, Fox, 7 p.m.

Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 10 p.m.

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., FS1, 8 a.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, CNBC 9 a.m., NBC noon

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., Golf Channel 1 p.m., CBS 3 p.m.

U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand, FS1, 3:30 a.m.

France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia, Fox, 6 a.m.

Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia, Fox, 8:30 a.m.

South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia, Fox, 12:30 a.m.

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.

Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa, FS2, 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

18-U PGF: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Amateur PGF Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU, 10 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Fox, 3 p.m.

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 6 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ESPN, 7 p.m.

UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, ABC and ESPN, 8 p.m.

Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo, Showtime, 11 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

TBD, Third Round, Louisville, Ky., ESPN2, noon

TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wheeling, W.V., ESPN2, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final, Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Atlanta-ATP Semifinal, Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland, CBSSN, 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London, CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.

NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1, 2:30 p.m.

FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic, CNBC, 3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 94.3 and 95.5 FM 2 p.m., NBC, 3 p.m.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., NHRA, Fox, 4 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

LA Angels at Toronto, Peacock, 12:05 p.m.

Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, MLBN, 1:30 p.m.

Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 4:30 p.m.

NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.

Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.

Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney, FS1, 5:30 a.m.

Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea, CBSSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md., USA, noon

Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md., NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 8:55 p.m.

Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B, FS1, 9 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, CNBC 8:30 a.m., NBC, noon

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., Golf Channel 1 p.m., CBS 3 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Connecticut, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

TBD, Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V., ESPN2, 4 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston, CBS, 1 p.m.

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles — Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped), CNBC, noon

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., FS1, 8 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2 1 p.m., FS1 4 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas, ABC, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

RODEO

PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped), CBS, noon

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2, noon

SWIMMING

FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped), NBC, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals, Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals, Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

YOUTH BASEBALL

The Hank Aaron Invitational: From Atlanta, MLBN, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.

Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia, Fox, 6 a.m.

Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand, FS1, 6 a.m.

Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand, Fox, 3 a.m.

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand, FS1, 3 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F, FS1, 10 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

TBD, Quarterfinals, ESPN2, 7 and 9 p.m.

