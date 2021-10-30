KENDALLVILLE — When the East Noble Marching Knights perform today at the Indiana State School Musicians Association’s semi-state band competition, the band will pay tribute to Rosie the Riveter and the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
The band will step onto the football field at 5:45 p.m. at Pike High School, Indianapolis, to perform its competition show, “Rosie,” featuring music, imagery and costuming that honors the historical, cultural and advertising image that came to symbolize women’s contributions to the war effort. Tickets for the performance are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Band director Rob Wilson, in his second year at East Noble High School, describes the music as “very metallic, repetitious” to suggest the clanging noises and repetitious work on an assembly line. Color guard members are costumed as Rosie the Riveter, with stage props evoking the wartime era.
“The show is great because it gives us a strong historical figure to represent,” Wilson said. “We had discussion points on World War II and what America was going through.”
Rosie the Riveter was an allegorical cultural icon of World War II, representing the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies. These women sometimes took entirely new jobs, replacing the male workers who joined the military.
The term “Rosie the Riveter” was first used in 1942 in a song of the same name written by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb. The song was recorded by numerous artists and it became a national hit. The song portrays “Rosie” as a tireless assembly line worker, who did her part to help the American war effort.
Images of women workers were widespread in the media of the time in government posters and commercial advertising, heavily used by the government to encourage women to volunteer for wartime service in factories.
Drum majors Kaitlyn Ray, a senior, and Jaxson Campbell, a sophomore, will be the main conductors for the 6 ½-minute performance. Campbell said highlights for audiences will be the hoisting of a Rosie the Riveter flag in the closing segment and two instrumental solos.
“There will be two brass solos, Landon Cook on trumpet and Logan Acker on trombone,” Campbell said.
Ray said the big finish of the show’s ballad, the largo segment for Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, is her favorite. The music served as a “going home” theme for many soldiers returning home from combat, Wilson added.
Ray and Campbell also have other duties as drum majors besides conducting. They organize paperwork and rehearsals for the band and often take charge of sectional rehearsals for woodwinds, brass and percussion.
Ray described the show’s opener as very factory-like, with metallic sounds and a driving percussion rhythm.
“The closer combines the moments of the factory feeling and the ballad and echoes both,” she said.
Wilson said an instructor designed the band’s field movements and drills, and the choreography for the woodwinds, brass and percussion. The color guard has a completely separate choreography, matching the band’s steps but with a different routine.
Drum majors Ray and Campbell said the pandemic took its toll on the Marching Knights when the entire ISSMA competition was cancelled in 2020. The current band is just 57 musicians.
“It was a little disappointing. Our numbers are smaller,” Ray said. “This year is the best. The band is smaller but I have a personal relationship with each member.”
Campbell said the pandemic took away an incentive to be in marching band when the band only performed at football games in 2020. He said the band is in rebuilding mode, with half of the current musicians in the freshmen and sophomore classes.
“They are happy to be here,” he said.
Director Wilson said director turnover before the pandemic caused some students to drop ban class, and about 20 students dropped out of the band in 2020 after the season was cancelled. He said COVID-19 also affected the middle school band for grade 6-8, where he and other directors recruit musicians, but the situation is improving.
“The East Noble Middle School directors are doing a great job of getting kids interested in band,” he said. “The best thing about this season is that it feels like things are back to normal, and it feels like that in other programs.”
