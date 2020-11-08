Want a one-story layout that gives you an open floor plan?
This 2,199-square-foot modern farmhouse is meant for relaxation.
The kitchen showcases a big island for hanging out and plenty of counter space.
Another smart touch: the master suite features two walk-in closets for extra convenience.
Work from home? A bonus room above the garage could be used as a home office. C
heck out the generous walk-in pantry in the kitchen.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free w866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Save 10% on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.