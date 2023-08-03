INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have a favorite farmers market?
Indiana Grown and the Indiana Farmers Market Community of Practice want to know.
Did you know that Indiana has over 260 farmers markets? Farmers markets are forming the heart of communities large and small across Indiana supporting local farmers, producers, growers, artisans and makers. Indiana farmers markets are creating gathering places for families and friends and are stealing the hearts of foodies with one-of-a kind food products and delicious foods to enjoy while touring and shopping the market.
Indiana Grown and the Indiana Farmers Market Community of Practice want people to nominate their favorite farmers market for Indiana’s Ultimate Farmers Market Challenge.
Nominations are now being accepted, with the nomination period ending Saturday, Aug. 12.
Voting will run from Aug. 14 through Sept. 15.
It’s time to nominate your favorite farmers market!
To do so, search infmcp.org/nomination-form/ and enter the information for your favorite farmers market.
