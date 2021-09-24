GARRETT — In a game that had a little bit of everything — razzle-dazzle, hard-nosed running and tackling, timely passing and miraculous receptions — Friday’s NECC Big Division game at Garrett’s Memorial Field came down to the right foot of West Noble senior Julio Macias.
In the third quarter, he split the uprights with a 35-yard field goal into the wind.
In the fourth, immediately after host Garrett scored to take the lead in the final minute, and the wind at his back, he was true once more, drilling a 44-yarder that would have been good from at least 55.
Macias’ kick, coming with 1.1 seconds left in regulation, gave the Chargers a 20-19 win over the Railroaders.
“He is a weapon that you just have to take advantage of when you got him,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said after the winning kick.
“I had no doubts when we got the ball there (at the Garrett 27),” Mawhorter said. “I would have done it from 10 yards out further. He’s pretty accurate.
“That’s as good a game I’ve been around, and I’ve been around for 30 years.”
Garrett had just taken the lead with 59.2 seconds left to play when Trey Richards — who took only one offensive snap the whole game — made his chance count when he snared an Aaden Lytle desperation pass before being stopped at the 1-yard line.
Two plays later, Lytle scored on a sneak.
The Railroaders made the initial extra-point kick, but were flagged for illegal procedure, pushing the ball back five yards. The second attempt was no good, but the hosts led 19-17.
Zach Beers set up the winning score with a 12-yard first-down run that led to the Chargers calling timeout with 6.8 seconds left.
Garrett started its earlier go-ahead drive at its own 20 after Macias split the uprights on the kickoff from 70 yards away, coming after a West Noble touchdown.
Lytle completed quick passes to Luke Holcomb and Kaiden Colburn, and a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty against the Chargers pushed the ball to the West Noble 31.
That’s when Garrett started to go in reverse. Two procedure penalties, an incomplete pass and a sack by West Noble’s Braxton Pruitt had the hosts facing fourth-and-26 near midfield.
Lytle threw a Hail Mary pass downfield, where Garrett and West Noble players fought for the ball before it was tipped into Richards’ waiting arms.
Each team took advantage of the other’s mistakes for scores before the wild finish.
The Railroaders had the only points of the first half after Carson Harter scooped up a first quarter fumble at the Charger 36.
Garrett gained only three yards, but went to some trickery on fourth down to find the end zone. Lytle threw a lateral to Colburn in the left flat. Colburn then found Holcomb all by himself behind the defense for a 27-yard touchdown strike with 2:08 left in the first. Chase Leech’s extra point was good for a 7-0 lead.
The Chargers turned the ball over again on their next possession as Brayden Baker picked off a Drew Yates pass at his own 1 early in the second.
Late in the half, Garrett got the ball inside the West Noble 25, but the visitors’ defense held firm.
West Noble turned the momentum in its favor in the third after Peter Bradley picked off Lytle at the Garrett 23 with 7 minutes left in the quarter. On third and long, Yates found Derek Slone for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Macias’ extra point evened the score at 7-7.
On Garrett’s next possession, Pruitt picked off a Lytle pass, which led to Macias’ first field goal with 1:16 remaining in the third and a 10-7 Charger lead.
A game that was moving at a breakneck pace took on a new meaning when Garrett lineman Jaxson Gould lay on the field for about 30 minutes with an unknown injury until he could be taken off on a stretcher.
The Railroaders tried to rally in support of their fallen teammate, but had to punt near midfield.
Exactly one play later, however, they had new life with a fumble recovery at the Charger 10. Three plays later, Lytle scored. The extra point was wide left, but Garrett had a 13-10 lead with 10:27 left.
After a big kick return to near the 40, the Chargers did what they do best, take time off the clock with a series of dive option runs at the middle of the line, gaining 3-4 yards with each one.
Yates completed one pass for 10 yards before taking the ball himself for a 10-yard run with 3:25 left in regulation. Macias’ kick made it 17-13.
“The mistakes we made in the first half, we realized we could play with these guys,” Mawhorter said. “They came out with an air of confidence that we try to play the second half without the mistakes. It ends up paying off.”
