PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Wayne at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Westview at Fremont, 7 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Columbia City at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Concordia Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Tinora (Ohio) at Eastside, 7:15 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Bellmont at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Canterbury (Chestnut Hills), 4:45 p.m.
Columbia City at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
DeKalb at Homestead, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
