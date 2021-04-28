Do you feel like you’re spinning your wheels looking for a new role? Is your inbox filling up with rejection emails?
One of the best ways to hone your targeting and improve your chances of landing a dream job is to work with a headhunter. These professionals are constantly on the lookout look for high-quality candidates, many of whom are already employed.
The role of the headhunter is to convince these candidates to leave for a better job. Usually, they are trying to meet specific requirements from the company that hired them to fill the job.
Think of a headhunter as someone with the inside track to interesting roles that could be a fit for you. Especially if you’re already employed — a passive candidate — you could find yourself presented with opportunities that match your desired pay, culture and industry.
And if you’re frustrated with your job search, you know how hard these ideal situations are to locate.
How to Find a Headhunter
The best way to find a headhunter is by talking to people in your network.
A headhunter is not a recruiter in the traditional sense of the word. Head-hunters tend to be more focused on filling a particular role and actively seek out the perfect person for the job. This means they have built positive relationships with candidates.
If you know someone in a high-level corporate position, they have likely worked with a headhunter to help advance their career. Ask if they have any recommendations for you to meet with. Hop on a Zoom call with a few qualified, vetted headhunters to share your story and increase your chances of landing a great new role.
Why Work with a Headhunter?
Headhunters don’t work for you. They work for an employer to fill a position. Therefore, they are paid by the company. In a job search world where you are likely paying for a résumé writing service and new interview clothes, free is good.
Outside of the cost benefits, working with a headhunter can also help you feel more confident about the team you are joining. Companies hire headhunters to handle specific, sometimes challenging issues, including:
• A difficult or intensive role.
• A role with seniority.
• A position that offers a higher level of pay.
Before agreeing to work with a headhunter, consider asking the following questions:
• Why is this role open?
• Are there any red flags to know about the role?
• What is the reputation of the leadership at the company?
A headhunter can help protect you from joining a potentially toxic work environment, which can be difficult to ensure when you are coordinating a blind job search yourself.
Relationships Matter
Even if you’re not looking for a new company, it can be useful to develop a relationship with a headhunter that might pay off later.
If you happen to be contacted by one for a position you have no interest in, think twice before ignoring their request. Take their call and see what kinds of companies they typically represent.
You never know what type of roles they may come across — and how much they could help your job search.
