BRONSON, Mich. — Ethan Hoover ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more scores to lead Prairie Heights to a 35-0 victory over Bronson Friday night.
The Panthers and Vikings renewed a local rivalry in football and played each other for the first time since 1979. Prairie Heights won in Bronson for the first time in four tries in the series between the two programs.
Hoover had a short touchdown run 10 seconds into the second quarter, and big scoring run of 71 yards about three minutes later.
Hoover threw a touchdown pass to Gavin Culler to complete a run of scoring 21 points in four and a half minutes in the second quarter. The Panthers led 2-10 at the half.
Hoover threw a touchdown pass to Quintin Ross in the third quarter, and Sam Levitz scored from 42 yards out in the fourth.
Heights (1-1) will host Lakeland in the annual Milk Can game between the two LaGrange County rivals Friday at 7 p.m.
Lenawee Christian 56,
Fremont 0
In Adrian, Mich., the Cougars opened their season in a big way and led 49-0 at the half.
The Eagles (1-1) will head to southwest Michigan this coming Friday and take on River Valley in Three Oaks. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.