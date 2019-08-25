The streets of Ligonier were filled with both anti-union and pro-union chants. About 100 employees of Walker Manufacturing chose the downtown streets to vocalize their feelings about the upcoming vote to unionize. The anti-union group had planned the demonstration and met in the parking lot of Ligonier Presbyterian Church. The pro-union group caught wind of the planned demonstration and staged an impromptu gathering of its own on the Ligonier Public Library lawn. Both groups then marched downtown for about an hour, chanting slogans for their side.
