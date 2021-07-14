College Volleyball Baughman a First Team Academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — Trine University senior setter Jacqueline Baughman was named First Team academic All-American in NCAA Division III women’s volleyball by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday.
Baughman is the first Thunder women’s volleyball player to be selected as a First Team academic All-American. She is an exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Lake Orion, Michigan, in the northern Detroit suburbs.
Nine players were selected to the Academic All-American First Team. Baughman is one of five players on that team to have a 4.0 grade point average.
“We are so excited to have Jacqueline recognized for this award as she is a role model for what our program stands for,” Trine women’s volleyball coach Jamie Wozniak said in a university statement. “She is a dedicated student and ultra-competitive player who exhibits excellence both on and off the court. We cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in this fall.”
Baughman has one more season left of volleyball at Trine this coming fall. She is fifth in program history in career assists with 1,614 and third in career assists per set at 7.51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.