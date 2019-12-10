WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Tuesday’s announcements that Democrats were drafting articles of impeachment and intend to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“No doubt Speaker Pelosi waited to announce the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement until the same day articles of impeachment were unveiled. Just how long — days, weeks, months — was USMCA on hold to achieve this ‘perfect’ timing?” Banks asked.
“She’s guilty of the accusation levied at President Trump: putting politics ahead of the national interest,” Banks added.
“Hardworking Hoosiers have suffered waiting for Speaker Pelosi to pass this trade deal. They’ve had to forego bigger paychecks waiting on Speaker Pelosi’s politically motivated timing. Hoosier farmers have missed out on essential trading deals they could have made,” Banks said.
“The irony is rich. Democrats allege (without evidence) that Donald Trump put political interest ahead of Ukrainian interests. But the reality is Speaker Pelosi and Democrats every day put political interests ahead of Americans’ interests.”
Praises defense act
On a separate issue, Banks praised the National Defense Authorization Act Conference Report that was filed with the House Rules Committee Monday night.
Banks said he submitted and fought for language to be included in the report that directs the Department of Defense to establish a Joint Hypersonics Transition Office with a university consortium.
As a conferee of the conference committee, Banks signed the Conference Report before it was filed. He said the report received bipartisan and bicameral support.
“Hypersonics is crucial to our global competition with China. I am proud of Indiana’s contributions to this important research and their close partnerships with the Department of Defense,” Banks said. “This is one of many wins for Hoosiers in the NDAA. I look forward to sharing these wins when the package comes to the floor for a final vote.”
The Joint Hypersonics Transition Office language in the NDAA strengthens the partnership between the Department of Defense and universities by creating a hypersonics consortium. The Joint Hypersonics Transition Office will ensure that hypersonics research and development efforts throughout the Department of Defense are well-coordinated and will strengthen connections between the department with ongoing research efforts in academia.
The language establishes a runway for Indiana universities such as Purdue and Notre Dame to apply their decades of hypersonics expertise to ongoing projects within the Department of Defense.
Hypersonics is a crucial technology to compete with global adversaries like China, who have invested heavily in similar technologies, Banks said.
This year's National Defense Authorization Act is historic, supporting $738 billion for national defense, he said.
"President Trump deserves enormous credit for his leadership rebuilding our military and ensuring the U.S. defense apparatus is ready for the 21st century," Banks said.
Banks is the only Hoosier member of the Armed Services Committees in Congress and co-chairs the Future of Defense Task Force. He also serves on the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities as well as the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.