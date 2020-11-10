CHURUBUSCO — The monthly Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting is Nov. 16 at the school district’s administration building.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. A full agenda is available on the district’s website.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 5:03 pm
