There are numerous ways a home in poor condition can affect its occupants. In some cases, necessary upgrades can be lifesaving or boost the healthy livability of a space.
If your home is older, it’s especially crucial to analyze it for safety conditions that may be impacting your and your family’s health.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission banned the use of lead paint in residential properties in 1977. Asbestos is another hazardous material used in insulation, drywall, floor tiles and cement.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the substance was banned to manufacture, distribute or process in 1989. If your home was built before this time, it’s imperative to hire an expert to determine if dangerous wall covering or insulation is present and prepare a strategy to remove it safely.
Check out these other dangerous conditions that may be found within the place you call home as recommended by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Cool indoor temperatures
It’s crucial that your HVAC system and home’s insulation is operating correctly to warm and cool your house. The National Center for Biotechnology Information suggests that low indoor temperatures can lead to these serious health conditions.
• Inflammation of lungs and circulation inhibition.
• Increased risks of respiratory illnesses like asthma.
• Cardiovascular damage like heart disease, stroke and even death.
If you have trouble staying warm during the winter, consider talking to your electricity company about performing an energy audit. They can easily analyze your home to find out where you’re losing heat and recommend steps to correct the problem.
Pest infestations
Homes that are infested with pests and rodents have a risk of more than just degraded structural integrity. Inhabitants are also exposed to harmful bacteria when these nuisances are present.
If your property is overrun with pests, don’t be embarrassed to call a professional exterminator. Check out these statistics from the National Pest Management Association to realize you are not alone in the struggle.
• Nearly 30% of American homeowners have had a rodent problem in their home.
• Termites cause over $5 billion in property damage annually.
• About 63% of homes contain cockroach allergens, which can cause severe allergic reactions
• One in five households have had a bug infestation or know someone who battled an infestation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.