Five people arrested
by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler G. Balentine, 28, of the 20000 block of State Line Road, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Cole J. Delorey, 23, homeless, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Dustin D. Judd, 30, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Dustin M. Quaderer, 40, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested on Coldwater Street at Michael Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dannie Wireman III, 39, of the 300 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
