COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s boys basketball team pulled out a 64-61 win over Northeast 8 Conference foe DeKalb in Columbia City on Friday.
Columbia City’s Brooks Longenbaugh scored first, but the field goal was quickly countered with a 3-pointer by DeKalb’s Cole Richmond.
Eagle Elias Spellman made his presence known early in the game, as he was a the game’s lone scorer for more than two minutes. He and teammate Andrew Hedrick helped the Eagles to a 9-3 advantage with 4:46 left in the first, as DeKalb went scoreless for over two minutes.
DeKalb’s Connor Penrod broke the silence with a bucket under the basket, but Spellman scored back-to-back field goals to put Columbia City up 13-5 with 2:39 on the first-quarter clock.
DeKalb finished out the quarter by outscoring Columbia City 9-2, including five points in the last 30 seconds by Richmond, cutting Columbia City’s advantage to one going into the second.
Columbia City’s Seth Mills cut loose to start the second quarter. Following a pair of free throws by DeKalb’s Nolan Nack, Mills, rattled off six points straight to give Columbia City a 21-16 advantage with 5:55 left in the half.
Penrod again ended the Columbia City streak, and the teams traded baskets for the rest of the half.
Neither team scored for the last two minutes of the second, and the score was 30-24 at halftime.
DeKalb tied the score at 38 midway through the third quarter thanks to an 11-1 run by the Barons.
Longenbaugh ended the streak with a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark, followed by a field goal by teammate Carson Bunyan to put the Eagles’ lead back to five.
DeKalb’s Bryce Dobson and Columbia City’s Hedrick traded baskets in the final seconds of the quarter to make the score 45-40 going into the fourth.
Penrod opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play to bring the Barons within two points, but Hedrick answered with a field goal to again extend Columbia City’s lead.
Eagle Greg Bolt and Hedrick worked to put the Eagles back ahead by eight, but DeKalb’s never-back-down attitude kept the Barons in the game.
Richmond put up 10 points in the fourth, bringing DeKalb to within two points at the 47.9 mark.
DeKalb’s Donald Wiley stole the ball in the backcourt and scored to tie the game with just 41 seconds to play, but Columbia City made its free throws down the stretch to end the game with the 64-61 score.
Richmond led DeKalb with 21 points, followed by Penrod and Nack with 13 apiece.
The Eagles had four scorers in double digits — Spellman with 17, Hedrick with 15, Mills with 12 and Longenbaugh with 11.
The win improves Columbia City to 4-7 (1-2 NE8) — the Eagles’ first win since Dec. 22. DeKalb falls to 5-5 (2-2 NE8) and hosts Lakeland on Jan. 25.
