PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blackhawk Christian at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Bluffton, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Bremen at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Edon (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
NorthWood at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.
Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Trine vs. Wartburg (Iowa) at Basketball Destinations Classic (St. Petersburg, Fla.), 1 p.m.
